Halsey wears dress by Saudi designer Noura Sulaiman in debut movie poster

American pop star Halsey can be seen sporting a pristine ivory dress with lacy sleeves in the poster of her first feature film If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, a haunting thriller that explores themes of pregnancy and childbirth. The Moire dress was part of the debut collection of Saudi Arabian designer Noura Sulaiman, who couldn’t be more excited, not least because she originally created the dress for her own baby’s reception.

“This dress has always been an extremely special piece for me, because it represented that moment when I could share my baby’s arrival with the world,” says Sulaiman. “To have it worn by Halsey, at a time she was pregnant, for her first-ever feature film that explores the theme of childbirth, is a real privilege.”

Crafted from ivory moire fabric, the feminine dress has a clean A-line silhouette, an off-shoulder neckline and cascading Russian tulle sleeves.

It was selected by celebrity stylist and America’s Next Top Model judge Law Roach, also known as the “image architect”, who counts among his famous clients the likes of Ariana Grande, Anne Hathaway, Celine Dion, Tiffany Haddish and Zendaya. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power also features an outfit by fashion heavyweight Vivienne Westwood.

Sulaiman says: “It is an honour to have a piece from my debut collection selected by Law Roach for this opportunity, and to be able to represent Saudi fashion on a global scale.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is an hour-long film experience, set to the music of Halsey's eponymous album. The singer plays Lila, the fiery pregnant queen revolting against an abusive king and distrustful matriarch.

