Trashy Clothing teams up with GmbH to create 'Free Palestine' tops

The underground Palestinian brand Trashy Clothing has joined forces with the German label GmbH to create two “Free Palestine” tops.

Originally part of GmbH’s spring/summer 2022 collection, the tops are now being offered for pre-order.

First unveiled during GmbH’s Paris Fashion Week showing in June, the two tops were made in collaboration with Trashy Clothing, a provocative East Jerusalem fashion brand that dubs itself a "satirical ready to wear label." The brand is known for being vocal about oppression and drawing attention to matters of injustice through humour.

For this tie-up Shukri Lawrence, founder of Trashy Clothing, delved through the archives of Palestinian art and graphics, before coming up with a stylised orange, daubed with "Free Palestine", while a branch spells out the country with leaves. A clever blending of vintage and modern, the effect is striking and eye-catching.

Writing of the tie-up, Gmbh designer Serhat Isik explained that he hoped these tops would “help amplify the visibility of the Palestinian fight for freedom, as well as support organisations working in the region.”

Sharing the same motif, there are two styles of tops now available to pre-order. Firstly, a white T-shirt that is priced at €100 ($117), while the other is a bandana-style wrap top that retails for €120.

All proceeds from sales will be distributed between Al Qaws organistaion and The Land of Canaan Foundation, which plants olive trees and supports agricultural projects in Palestine. Via the Trees for Life programme, The Land of Canaan restores trees to those who have lost farm land owing to the occupation. Focused on supporting small farmers and women keen to start farming, it hopes to inspire a new generation to preserve ancient traditions.

Both tops are available for pre-order on GmBH’s website until Wednesday, September 15.

