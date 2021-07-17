Air Jordan concept store opens in The Dubai Mall

Sneakerheads rejoice – a new space has just opened in The Dubai Mall.

A brand new concept by Nike, the 2,500 square foot space stocks one label only – Jordan Brand, by NBA legend Michael Jordan. From the latest kicks to clothing and sport goods, it is a haven for basketball fans and sneakerheads alike.

A stand-alone store, it has been envisioned as an experiential space, and boasts interactive digital elements, as well as a dedicated in-store pick up point. To mark the Middle East launch, Nike commissioned several artists, including Syrian-American artist Jason Seife, to create unique artworks for the space. Leaning on the heritage of the wider region, Seife has reworked the complex patterns of Persian silk carpets across canvas and even basketballs for the new store.

“It's exciting to see the line between design and art-making continue to blur thanks to projects like this,” says Seife about the collaboration.

“Between artists like myself and Jordan Brand, we can create in-store experiences that highlight the products alongside the art, helping connect this cool relationship among artwork, inspiration and product excellence.”

Only the fourth such space to be launched, the new Dubai store joins the ranks of Jumpman in Los Angeles, Jordan 1 Hongxing in Chengdu and Jordan 9 Guanghua in Beijing.

Now a global powerhouse, the first Air Jordan sneaker went on sale in 1985, a year after Nike created a custom pair of basketball boots for the Chicago Bulls player, complete with the "Jumpman" logo, that shows Jordan famously mid-air.

The reaction to Jordan's one-of-a-kind originals prompted Nike to put a redesigned version into production, and the rest, as they say, is history.

In 2020, Forbes magazine estimated the Jordan Brand to be worth $10 billion, while the former basketball player has thought to pocket close to $1.5 billion from what is arguable one of the most successful sports partnerships of all time.

