Sotheby's to put rare Nike Olympic shoes on sale, expecting $1 million

The pair of track and field spikes designed by Bill Bowerman for Canadian sprinter Harry Jerome features a red arrow that was a prelude to the famous Nike swoosh logo. Sotheby's via AFP

On the same day the Olympic Games opens this month, Sotheby's will put on sale running shoes made by Nike's co-founder for 1960s Olympian Harry Jerome that could fetch $1 million.

The rare pair of track and field spikes designed by Bill Bowerman for Jerome, a Canadian sprinter who won 100-metre bronze at the 1964 Tokyo Games, features a red arrow that was a prelude to the famous Nike swoosh logo.

Sotheby's New York will put the white lace-up shoes on sale online from Friday, July 23 to Monday, August 2.

The auction house estimates that they could go for between $800,000 and $1.2m.

The sale comes as the market for rare sports shoes, previously seen as niche, soars.

In April, a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1s worn by rapper Kanye West sold for $1.8m, triple the previous record for sneakers.

The shoes beat the record held by a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s, which sold for $615,000 in August 2020 at a Christie's auction.

Sotheby's said the shoe by Bowerman, who founded Nike with Phil Knight, "represents an important chapter in the origins of the Nike brand".

The auction house is also selling a pair of Converse Fastbreak sneakers that basketball legend Michael Jordan wore during the 1984 Olympic trials.

They are expected to fetch up to $100,000.

FIGHT CARD Welterweight Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) Catchweight 75kg Leandro Martins (BRA) v Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Flyweight Corinne Laframboise (CAN) v Manon Fiorot (FRA) Featherweight Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) v Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) v Mohamed Arsharq Ali (SLA) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) v Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) v Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) Featherweight title Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) Lightweight title Bruno Machado (BRA) v Mike Santiago (USA)

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

ESSENTIALS The flights Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Mykonos, with a flight change to its partner airline Olympic Air in Athens. Return flights cost from Dh4,105 per person, including taxes. Where to stay The modern-art-filled Ambassador hotel (myconianambassador.gr) is 15 minutes outside Mykonos Town on a hillside 500 metres from the Platis Gialos Beach, with a bus into town every 30 minutes (a taxi costs €15 [Dh66]). The Nammos and Scorpios beach clubs are a 10- to 20-minute walk (or water-taxi ride) away. All 70 rooms have a large balcony, many with a Jacuzzi, and of the 15 suites, five have a plunge pool. There’s also a private eight-bedroom villa. Double rooms cost from €240 (Dh1,063) including breakfast, out of season, and from €595 (Dh2,636) in July/August.

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

