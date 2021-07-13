Eid Al Adha 2021: the ultimate gift guide for women

Eid Al Adha is a time for celebration, and what better way to enjoy the holiday than to offer presents to the loved ones in your life?

Whether she would like a Lifestyle candle that will make her home smell like fresh linen, for only Dh29, or the Diana bag by Gucci, so named because it was the favourite tote of the late Princess of Wales, for Dh11,950, there are suggestions to suit every pocket.

Maybe a new Love hat from local boutique S*uce (Dh665), or a gem-studded cuff from Only Ethikal, a steal at Dh166, is the ticket? Or perhaps she would love the latest shoes by Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi, available online at farfetch.com for Dh7,082?

Scroll through the gallery above to discover our top picks for women this Eid.

