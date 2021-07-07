Cannes Film Festival 2021: Bella Hadid, Helen Mirren and more attend opening ceremony

The glamour was dialled up in the French Riviera on Tuesday as the annual event started with a bang

Bella Hadid, in Jean Paul Gaultier, attends the 'Annette' screening and opening ceremony of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Emma Day
Jul 7, 2021

It may have been delayed, but Cannes Film Festival made up for the wait with a star-studded opening ceremony.

The annual cinematic celebration, which began in the French Riviera on Tuesday, brought together a wealth of famous faces on the red carpet for its first night.

Kicking off proceedings with a screening of Annette, a musical featuring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, stars of the silver screen congregated at the Palais des Festivals for the event.

Director Spike Lee, who is making history this year as the first black man to preside over the festival's jury, made his mark in a vibrant pink suit, as he was joined by jury members including actresses Maggie Gyllenhaal and Melanie Laurent, and French-Algerian star Tahar Rahim.

Celebrities, including actress Helen Mirren, supermodel Bella Hadid, The Martian star Jessica Chastain and model and singer Carla Bruni, also walked the red carpet, donning their finest eveningwear for the occasion.

Directors Jodie Foster, Parasite's Bong Joon-ho and Pedro Almodovar were among the names to help officially open proceedings, taking to the stage at the ceremony.

The 74th Cannes Film Festival was delayed until July from its usual May dates, with the aim of being able to host in-person events once more. The 2020 event was cancelled altogether, because of the pandemic, and while the programme has made a return this year, there are some changes afoot.

The festival has introduced an advanced booking system for screenings, those attending from outside the EU must submit to regular Covid-19 testing, and mask-wearing is mandatory.

The 2021 festival, which runs until Saturday, July 17, marks the first major fully fledged film festival held since the pandemic began, and is set to welcome premieres of films including The French Dispatch, Stillwater and Mothering Sunday.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE

Estijaba – 8001717 –  number to call to request coronavirus testing

Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111

Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre

Emirates airline – 600555555

Etihad Airways – 600555666

Ambulance – 998

Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

MIDWAY

Produced: Lionsgate Films, Shanghai Ryui Entertainment, Street Light Entertainment
Directed: Roland Emmerich
Cast: Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Darren Criss
Rating: 3.5/5 stars

