Israel's representative drew a mixed reaction during the Miss Universe 2026 pageant in Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Danielle Yablonka, 25, wore an outfit featuring images of occupied East Jerusalem's Old City and a message of peace, during the national costume segment of the competition.

Sections of the audience jeered as she took to the stage in San Juan, although some people applauded and cheered.

The Israeli contestant continued her walk, smiling as she displayed a gold bodysuit, matching boots and an elaborate crown, along with a cape depicting Jerusalem, olive trees and Jaffa oranges.

The Old City is in East Jerusalem and is considered, by the UN and most of the international community, to be part of Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory.

Yablonka's costume, designed by Jerusalem-born Jacob Meir, also featured versions of the word “peace” in Hebrew, Arabic and English, as well as the phrase “Jerusalem, City of Peace”.

“I wanted this costume to tell the story of Israel beyond the headlines,” Yablonka told The Times of Israel.

Miss Unverse Israel Danielle Yablonka's Jerusalem-themed costume has sparked debate online. Photo: Miss Israel Show caption: Miss Unverse Israel Danielle Yablonka's Jerusalem-themed cos…

Her appearance sparked debate online, with some questioning the use of Jerusalem's imagery amid the continuing war in Gaza and tension between Israelis and Palestinians.

Nadeen Ayoub, who made history last year as the first Palestinian woman to take part in Miss Universe, questioned the meaning of Jerusalem being featured on Miss Israel's costume at a pageant where Palestine had no representative this year.

“Last year, I wore Jerusalem on my back as the first Palestinian woman to compete at Miss Universe. This year, Jerusalem appeared on Miss Israel's costume while Palestine had no delegate on that stage,” she told The National.

“That's what's at stake when we're absent. The world still sees images of Jerusalem, but it doesn't hear from a Palestinian woman about what they mean to us.”

Jerusalem remains one of the most contentious issues between Palestinians and Israelis. Since 1967, Israel has occupied East Jerusalem, claiming it, along with West Jerusalem, as its capital.

Meanwhile, Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Why was there no Miss Palestine this year?

Ayoub, who reached the top 30 at Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand, had planned to help select a Palestinian representative for this year's competition.

In August, she and the Miss Palestine Organisation announced plans for a national pageant, open to Palestinian women living in Palestine and across the diaspora, with a final scheduled to take place in Jordan in October.

However, those plans did not materialise, leaving Palestine without a contestant.

In a video posted on social media on Sunday, Ayoub said preparing a contestant for an international pageant required considerable time and financial resources, much of which she had been providing herself.

Nadeen Ayoub with her Jerusalem-inspired gown during the national costume round of Miss Universe 2025. Photo: Miss Palestine Organisation Show caption: Nadeen Ayoub with her Jerusalem-inspired gown during the nat…

“It also needs a lot of financial resources and support from individuals, businessmen, businesswomen, corporations, companies to sustain the team, to be able to provide the designers, the fashion, the make-up, the hair, to train the girl to be ready to represent in an international competition,” she said.

“Also public relations, media, all of that, there are a lot of expenses.

“I've currently been financing Miss Palestine myself. I've been using my savings mostly to help the organisation grow, and it's been taking a lot of time because I'm the one financing it myself.”

She added that awareness of the importance of Palestinian representation at international competitions was still growing.

Ayoub appealed for greater support to ensure Palestine could participate in future editions.

“I'm asking Palestinian institutions, businesses and sponsors to help us make sure a Palestinian woman is there every year to tell our story in her own words,” she told The National.

A milestone for Palestine

Nadeen Ayoub made history as the first Miss Palestine to take part in the Miss Universe pageant, in 2025. Photo: Miss Universe Palestine Show caption: Nadeen Ayoub made history as the first Miss Palestine to tak…

Ayoub was crowned Miss Palestine in 2022 and represented her nation at Miss Earth that year, finishing among the top-five finalists.

She initially planned to compete in Miss Universe in 2023 but postponed her plans because of the outbreak of war in Gaza.

She eventually made her debut in 2025, becoming the first Palestinian woman to participate in the global competition and reaching the top 30.

This year's Miss Universe competition, the 75th iteration, is being held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the final scheduled for Tuesday, November 24.

Several Arab countries have representatives this year, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Tunisia and Egypt.