Dubai World Cup Style Stakes winners: Who took home the fashion crowns at the horse racing event?

The 30th Dubai World Cup took place on Saturday, bringing horse racing aficionados and the UAE's style set together at Meydan Racecourse.

Horse racing aside, one of the highlights of the annual extravaganza is the Style Stakes fashion competition.

Chic attendees competed to win the titles of Best Dressed Couple, Best Traditional Outfit, Best Dressed Man, Best Dressed Lady and Best Hat, each of which coming with a substantial prize.

The Best Dressed Lady and Man prizes went to Sheila Wambui and Mohammad Alwan, respectively. While Anna Naumenko and Tarek Dada were crowned Best Dressed Couple. It seems Best Traditional Outfit was judged to be a tie, with both Nelisa and Thaabe Rambina winning and Best Hat went to Becky Page.

Style Stakes 2026 Best Traditional Outfit winners Nelisa and Thaabe Rambina. Photo: Dubai Racing Info

This year, judges included Emirati television host Mahira Abdelaziz, milliner Evelyn McDermott, stylist Sarah Silsbury and Emaar's head of hospitality, Nicolas Bellaton.

As the Best Dressed Lady, Wambui took home a $15,000 Emaar voucher, 50,000 Emirates Skywards Miles and a Range Rover Sport for five days, care of Al Tayer Motors.

Best Dressed Man Alwan won a $10,000 Emaar voucher, 50,000 Skywards miles and a Range Rover Velar for five days, while Best Dressed Couple Naumenko and Dada share a $10,000 Emaar voucher, 100,000 Skywards miles and a Range Rover Sport for five days.

For Best Hat, Page received a $10,000 Emaar voucher, 30,000 Skywards Miles and five days in a Jaguar F-Pace; and the Rambinas won a $10,000 Emaar voucher, 30,000 Skywards Miles and a five-day drive in a Lincoln Aviator for Best Traditional Outfit.

Best Dressed Lady finalists at the Dubai World Cup Style Stakes competition. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Judging for the competition took place in rounds throughout the day.

Stylist Silsbury was also a judge at the 2025 Dubai World Cup. Speaking to The National ahead of the event last year, she said she would be looking out for “confidence, originality and a touch of drama” when it comes to judging the best dressed categories. Adding: “When everything, from the hat to the heels, works in harmony, that’s when fashion magic happens.”