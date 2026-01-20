'We lost a true maestro': Tributes paid to Italian fashion designer Valentino

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, fashion designer Donatella Versace and model Cindy Crawford are among the stars who have paid tribute to the Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, who died on Monday aged 93. His family said he died at his residence in Rome surrounded by his loved ones.

“I was so lucky to know and love Valentino,” Paltrow wrote on Instagram. “The man who was in love with beauty, his family, his muses, his friends, his dogs, his gardens, and a good Hollywood story. I loved him so much.”

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow with Valentino in 2002. AFP

Known universally by his first name, Valentino transformed high fashion after co-founding his eponymous luxury brand in the 60s alongside Giancarlo Giammetti − his partner in business and life – and became known for his shade of “Valentino Red” as well as his signature use of bows, ruffles and lace.

Velentino Red, which he introduced to the fashion world in 1959, with a strapless ​cocktail dress of draped tulle, has since doubled as the brand's signature.

“I think a woman dressed in red is always wonderful, she is the perfect ‌image of a heroine,” Valentino wrote in the book Rosso (Red), released in 2022. He would include at least one red dress in every one of his collections.

He was passionate about film, and dressed everyone from Elizabeth Taylor, whose wedding gown he designed, as well as numerous Oscar winners from Sharon Stone to Penelope Cruz.

Valentino with Italian actress Sophia Loren in 2019. AFP

An only child, Valentino was born into a well-to-do family in Voghera, south of Milan, where his father ran an electrical supplies company. Having started drawing and appreciating high-end clothes from a young age, he studied couture in Milan and Paris, where he then worked as an apprentice for designer Jean Desses. He returned home in 1960, opening his own fashion house in the heart of Rome.

Valentino retired from fashion in 2008, with his last catwalk show held in January in Paris, a city he called his second home and which he said had taught him to love fashion and life. He was ranked alongside Giorgio Armani ⁠and ‌Karl Lagerfeld as the last of ⁠the great designers from an ⁠era before fashion became a global, highly commercial industry run as much by accountants and marketing executives as the couturiers.

The business that bears his name was bought by Qatari fund Mayhoola for 700 million euros in 2012. French luxury group Kering bought a 30 per cent stake in 2023, with a commitment to fully acquire the business from 2026, but then deferred the move to 2028 at the earliest.

Valentino at a fashion show in Rome to mark 45 years in business in 2007. AFP

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid tribute to the designer, calling him “an undisputed master of style and elegance and eternal symbol of Italian haute couture”.

“Today, Italy loses a legend, but his legacy will continue ‌to inspire generations. Thank you for everything,” she said.

Actress Sophia Loren called him “a kind soul”. “You were a friend, and your art and passion will forever remain ‍a source of inspiration. It was a privilege to ‍know you, and I will always carry you with me,” Loren said.

Fashion designer Donatella Versace said “he will never be forgotten”.

“Today, we lost a true maestro who will forever be remembered for his art,” she said.

Designer Alessandro Michele, who was named creative director of Valentino in 2024, said Valentino was “not only an undisputed protagonist of fashion, but a central figure in Italian cultural history. A man who pushed the boundaries of possibility, traversing the world with rare delicacy, silent rigour, and a boundless love of beauty.”

With top model Cindy Crawford in 1997. AFP

Valentino was also known for his close bond with supermodels who walked his shows. “He was a ​true master of his craft, and I will always ‍be grateful for the years I had the privilege of working closely with him,” Cindy Crawford said.

Model Claudia Schiffer called him “the embodiment of ⁠timeless elegance and glamour.”

Valentino's body will lie in state on Wednesday and Thursday, while the funeral will take place in Rome on ⁠Friday at 11am, his family said.

Agencies contributed to this report