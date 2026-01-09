Biggest red carpet events to watch in 2026

Who doesn’t love a red carpet? Watching celebrities dressed to the nines – in vintage, custom-made or straight-off-the-runway designs – is always thrilling, if only out of curiosity.

What began as a contractual obligation for the stars has evolved into a stage where designers debut ideas and stylists flex their muscles. It’s where relatively minor celebrities can level up overnight by getting it right – think Zendaya's early career when her fashion pedigree far outweighed her acting portfolio – and where emerging faces announce themselves by going boldly avant-garde.

The red carpet is also something of a gladiatorial arena. There are misjudged looks and the ever-present dread of landing on a worst-dressed list. It quietly signals who’s in favour – dripping in major jewels and big-name designers – and who isn’t, revealed by the conspicuous absence of both.

But above all, the red carpet is about fantasy and excess. Waking up in the middle of the night to pore over who wore what at the Oscars or Met Gala is a heady, almost addictive ritual, one that fuels conversation long after the event itself has faded.

With the Critics’ Choice Awards already behind us – marked by the co-ordinated orange looks of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner – here are the biggest red carpet dates to come this year.

Golden Globes (Los Angeles) on January 11

The cast and producers of Big Little Lies all wore black at the 2018 Golden Globes in support of the #MeToo movement. EPA

The least stuffy of the American awards ceremonies, the Golden Globes is known for its party atmosphere and unscripted moments. It is also where, in 2018 when the #MeToo protests were in full swing, stars ditched colourful gowns to wear black in a show of solidarity with victims of sexual assault and harassment.

Joy Awards (Riyadh) on January 17

The Joy Awards are held annually in Riyadh and celebrate achievements across the entertainment industry. Photo: MBC

In a region that takes fashion seriously, the Joy Awards has inevitably become a key red carpet moment. Part of Riyadh Season, it celebrates Arabs working in entertainment, from music, to actors to athletes. At the 2025 ceremony, Christina Aguilera performed in creations by Balmain and Elie Saab, while Saudi actress Mila Alzahrani wore Sara Mrad, and Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman and Andrea Bocelli received lifetime awards.

Grammy Awards (Los Angeles) on February 1

Jennifer Lopez in Versace at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000. Getty Images

Perhaps the most famous Grammys look came in 2000, when Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a green jungle-print Versace dress slashed to the navel. The moment generated so much online traffic that it prompted Google to create Google Images, after its text-based search was unable to cope with demand. In 1984, Michael Jackson debuted what became his signature look, when he arrived in a sequin-covered military jacket and a single white glove.

Wuthering Heights premiere in February

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in Wuthering Heights. Photo: Warner Bros.

The latest remake of the 1847 novel has attracted controversy, particularly around the casting of Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles. There have been claims of “whitewashing” and criticism about the actors' age differences compared to Emily Bronte's original portrayal of Cathy and Heathcliff. Still, given both stars’ penchant for glamour, the red carpet is likely to deliver.

Bafta Awards (London) on February 22

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt wore matching tuxedos to the 2014 BAFTAs. EPA

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards are the UK’s answer to the Oscars, and are regarded as an indication of who will scoop an Academy Award. With a majority-British crowd, the red carpet has yet to match the glamour of its American cousins, but it is certainly ramping up every year. In 2014, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrived in matching tuxedos.

Actor Awards (Los Angeles) on March 1

Kerry Washington at the SAG Awards, now the Actor Awards, in 2022. Reuters

More subdued than many US ceremonies, the Actor Awards – formerly the SAG Awards – have nevertheless delivered standout fashion moments. Margot Robbie channelled Barbie in pink Schiaparelli, Greta Lee looked sublime in an off-the-shoulder grey design by The Row, and Jessica Chastain dazzled in a silver trouser suit. In 2022, Kerry Washington made a striking entrance in a strapless chartreuse gown by Celia Kritharioti.

Academy Awards (Los Angeles) on March 16

Halle Berry wore Elie Saab to the 74th annual Academy Awards. Reuters

One of the two biggest red carpet events of the year – the other being the Met Gala – the Oscars are a major fashion moment, capable of making or breaking a career. Lebanese couturier Elie Saab was propelled on to the global stage when he dressed 2002 Best Actress winner Halle Berry in a daring, semi-sheer gown. In 1983, costume designer Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian Oscar winner, for her work on Gandhi, and the first to attend the ceremony wearing a sari.

Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere on May 1

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Photo: 20th Century Fox

Given that The Devil Wears Prada is rooted in the fashion industry and stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, killer looks are very much expected from the roll-out of the long-awaited sequel.

Met Gala (New York) on May 4

Kim Kardashian was completely hidden in Balenciaga at the 2021 Met Gala. EPA

Created as much for red carpet theatre as for fundraising, this is where Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy in 2025, and where Kim Kardashian has delivered multiple moments – from wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress in 2022 to appearing almost unrecognisable in head-to-toe Balenciaga in 2021. In 2006, Sarah Jessica Parker and Alexander McQueen arrived in matching tartan, while in 2021, US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a dress emblazoned with “Tax the Rich”.

Cannes Film Festival (France) from May 12 to 23

Bella Hadid wears her dress fashioned from keffiyehs in Cannes in 2024. Photo: GC Images

Cannes is regarded as the most prestigious film festival, because of its coveted Palme d'Or prize. As a result, it is the perfect place to grab headlines, such as in 1991, when Madonna made a spectacular entrance, throwing off a pink wrap to reveal a Jean Paul Gaultier bustier and shorts beneath. In 2024, Bella Hadid made a low-key political statement when she was photographed “off-duty” in a 2001 Michael & Hushi dress cut from Palestinian keffiyeh fabric.

Tony Awards (New York) on June 7

Amal Clooney wowed the crowd at the 2025 Tony Awards in Tamara Ralph couture. Getty Images via AFP

Established to celebrate the best of American theatre, the Tonys are named after Mary Antoinette “Tony” Perry, regarded as one of the US's greatest theatrical producers. Given the ceremony is filled with Broadway actors, it takes a lot to steal the limelight, yet human rights lawyer Amal Clooney manages to do precisely that every time she attends. In 2025 she arrived in a dress by Tamara Ralph strewn with pearls.

The Odyssey premiere, scheduled for July

Lupita Nyong'o is never afraid to bring the glamour. AFP

Christopher Nolan’s film adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey is expected to deliver a major fashion moment when it premieres. Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron, a head-turning red carpet is almost guaranteed.

Venice Film Festival (Italy) from August 27 to September 6

Timothee Chalamet in Haider Ackermann at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Getty Images

The oldest film festival in the world, Venice is typically a more refined affair than Cannes – perhaps because guests arrive by boat. That doesn’t mean a lack of impact, as proved in 2022 when Timothee Chalamet defied the formal dress code by wearing a backless red look by Haider Ackermann.

MTV Video Music Awards on September 6

Lady Gaga wearing her meat dress at the VMAs in 2010. AFP

September's VMAs will be the first since the shutting down of MTV. The event, devoted to music and music videos, has built a reputation for rule-breaking and controversy, including Kanye West storming the stage as Taylor Swift was picking up an award in 2009. Madonna set the tone in 1984 when she performed in a wedding dress, while in 2010 Lady Gaga accepted Video of the Year in a dress by Franc Fernandez made of raw meat.

Primetime Emmy Awards (Los Angeles) on September 14

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai makes a stand at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Reuters

The Primetime Emmys have increasingly become a platform for protest. In 2025, actress Megan Stalter carried a bag calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, actor Javier Bardem wore a keffiyeh, and Hannah Einbinder declared “Free Palestine” while accepting her award. A year earlier, actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai arrived with a red handprint on his face in a powerful show of support for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement.

Fashion Trust Arabia (Doha) in October

Designer Haider Ackermann and former model Farida Khelfa at Fashion Trust Arabia in 2021. Photo: Qatar Museums/AFP

Founded to support and celebrate regional talent, Fashion Trust Arabia has grown into one of the Middle East’s most significant fashion events. Its pull is evident: in 2025 those attending included Anna Wintour, Miuccia Prada, Gisele Bundchen, Lindsay Lohan, Zuhair Murad and Adrien Brody.

El Gouna Film Festival (Egypt) in October

Egyptian actress and TV host Enjy Kiwan on the red carpet of the El Gouna Film Festival in 2021. AFP

While American awards dominate the early months of the year, Arab festivals and ceremonies increasingly take centre stage towards the end. Case in point: Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival, where Cate Blanchett, Mona Zaki, Tara Emad, Huda El Mufti, Dorra Zarrouk and Yasmina El-Abd walked the red carpet in 2025.

Red Sea International Film Festival (Jeddah) from December 4 to 13

Screen stars Johnny Depp and Yousra at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. AFP

Founded in 2019 as a platform for Saudi and Arab films after cinemas reopened in 2018, this festival is rapidly becoming a must-attend event. Yousra, Johnny Depp, Anthony Hopkins, Nadine Labaki, Naomie Harris and Riz Ahmed were among those who were attracted to the unique location on the Red Sea in 2025.