Key fashion show dates to look forward to in 2026

New Year, new you, so the saying goes. Well, in fashion, 2026 has a lot to live up to, given that 2025 was one of the most impactful years when it came to raising the style stakes.

The fashion calendar can be a confusing place, with the schedule jumping from season to season. Haute couture, for example, caters to a wealthy audience looking for clothes to see them through the next six months of events – meaning that the shows in January offer ideas for spring and summer, while those in June will be far more autumnal and wintry. Couture is for the elite, and there is a growing number of regional names able to speak its precise language, including Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Georges Hobeika, Saudi's Ashi Studio and Dubai-based Syrian designer Rami Al Ali, who made his haute couture debut in July 2025.

Ready-to-wear, meanwhile, is tied to complex production timetabling, working in advance to showcase looks that will hit stores six months later. In real terms, this means the upcoming round of menswear collections in January unveil collections for September onwards, as too the women's shows in February and March. The men's and women's shows in June and September/October respectively, present collections that will be in the shops from March 2027.

Cruise (also called Resort) shows, which this year are slated to kick off in June, follow a different schedule, delivering lighter, more holiday-focused collections that will hit stores in October and November.

Amid all of this, we can expect some high-profile debuts, as the musical chairs of 2025 continue apace. Ex-Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri will deliver her first show for Fendi at Milan Fashion Week in February 2026. At Versace, following the recent exit of creative head, Dario Vitale and subsequent sale to Prada Group, the industry waits to see who will be appointed to replace him, and deliver the autumn/winter collection, also set for Milan in February.

Closer to home, Riyadh Fashion Week has not announced any dates at the time of writing, with only the more generic Saudi Lifestyle Week so far slated for October. If this is a replacement event for RFW, or will be running alongside a yet-unannounced return of the successful Riyadh event, remains to be seen.

In the UAE, and building on its ability to draw major-name designers, Dubai Fashion Week will have Italian label Alberta Ferretti as the latest international brand to join its ranks, scheduled as the finale of the February round of shows.

Here are some dates to know.

January

A look from the spring/summer 2024 Haute Couture collection by Saudi label Ashi Studio, as part of Paris Haute Couture Week. EPA

Pitti Uomo (men), autumn/winter 2026, Florence: January 13-16

Milan Fashion Week (men), autumn/winter 2026: January 16-20

Paris Fashion Week (men), autumn/winter 2026: January 20-25

Paris Haute Couture Week, spring 2026: January 26-29

Copenhagen Fashion Week, autumn/winter 2026: January 27-30

February

Luxury Italian label Alberta Ferretti will close the February edition of Dubai Fashion Week. Photo: Alberta Ferretti

Dubai Fashion Week, autumn/winter 2026: February 1-6

New York Fashion Week (women), autumn/winter 2026: February 11-16

London Fashion Week (men and women), autumn/winter 2026: February 19-23

Milan Fashion Week (women), autumn/winter 2026: February 24-March 2

March

A look from Elie Saab's spring/summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week in October 2025. AFP

Paris Fashion Week (women), autumn/winter 2026: March 2-10

April

Chanel's Cruise 2022-23 collection was unveiled in Monaco. EPA

Chanel Cruise collection, Biarritz, France: April 28

May

Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere at Louis Vuitton's celebrity-studded Cruise 2019 show. AFP

Dior Cruise collection, Los Angeles: May 13

Gucci Cruise collection, New York: May 16

Louis Vuitton Cruise collection, New York: May 20

June

The Prada spring/summer 2026 men's fashion show. Photo: Prada

Max Mara Cruise collection, Shanghai: June 16

London Fashion Week (men and women), spring/summer 2026-27: June 11-14

Pitti Uomo, spring/summer 2026-27, Florence: June 16-19

Milan Fashion Week (men) spring/summer 2026-27: June 19-23

Paris Fashion Week (men) spring/summer 2027: June 23-28

July

Rami Al Ali is one of many Arab names set to return to Paris Haute Couture fashion week. Reuters

Paris Haute Couture, autumn/winter 2026: July 6-9

August

Backstage at Copenhagen Fashion Week for spring/summer 2026. Photo: Copenhagen Fashion Week

Copenhagen Fashion Week, spring/summer 2026-27: August 3-7

September

Turkish brand Les Benjamins closed Dubai Fashion Week in September 2025 with a co-ed show. Photo: Dubai Fashion Week

Dubai Fashion Week, spring/summer 2026-27: September 1-7

New York Fashion Week, spring/summer 2026-27: September 9-14 (expected dates)

Milan Fashion Week, spring/summer 2026-27: September 22-28 (expected dates)

Paris Fashion Week, spring/summer 2026-27: September 28-October 6 (expected dates)

October

While there is no news on Riyadh Fashion Week so far, Stella McCartney was just one of the big names to take part in November 2025. Photo: Riyadh Fashion Week

Saudi Lifestyle Week: October 5-7

Federer's 11 Wimbledon finals 2003 Beat Mark Philippoussis 2004 Beat Andy Roddick 2005 Beat Andy Roddick 2006 Beat Rafael Nadal 2007 Beat Rafael Nadal 2008 Lost to Rafael Nadal 2009 Beat Andy Roddick 2012 Beat Andy Murray 2014 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2015 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2017 Beat Marin Cilic