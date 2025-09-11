Official Oasis x adidas merchandise available to buy in the UAE

Oasis fever took over this summer, as the popular born-in-Manchester band reunited with a sold-out tour. Initially, it took them to the UK and Ireland, but has now included international stops in Canada, the US, Mexico, South Korea, Japan and Australia, among other countries.

With the tour came a Britpop-focused micro trend, with bucket hats, parkas, rounded sunglasses, plus adidas trainers, jackets and football jerseys becoming a style go-to for concertgoers.

Pop-up stores offering Oasis merchandise open in each of the cities the band tours in. PA

The band's collaboration with the German sports brand has proved popular, with pieces being sold in adidas shops and pop-up merchandise stores, which opened in cities hosting concerts. At the pop-ups, fans typically had to book time slots to visit or deal with significant queues.

While the UAE might not be a stop on the Oasis tour map, it is possible to give in to Oasis fever in the Emirates, as adidas brings its range of official Oasis '25 merchandise to stores.

Oasis x adidas Tour three-stripes T-shirt, Dh239. Photo: adidas

Available online and in select shops, including Dubai Mall, fans can buy blue and black football-jersey-style shirts, three-stripe T-shirts, crew-neck jumpers, track pants and zip-up track tops among other items. The pieces all feature the adidas logo and Oasis '25 branding, and range from Dh239 to Dh429.

Adidas is not the only brand to collaborate with the band fronted by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Paul Smith has collaborated with Oasis to mark the 30th anniversary of their 1995 album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, releasing a range of colourful tees and totes. Other labels to officially team up with the band include Levi's, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle and Culture Kings. There is also an official band store on Amazon, which sells apparel, CDs, vinyl records and box sets.