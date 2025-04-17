As Chanel names Ananya Panday as its first Indian ambassador, who are other Chanel brand ambassadors?

French luxury house <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/12/12/brave-new-world-chanel-2025-cruise-collection-arrives-with-a-sporty-new-attitude/" target="_blank">Chanel</a> has named Ananya Panday, 26, its first Indian ambassador. Sharing her excitement on social media, the Bollywood star said she was “beyond grateful and excited,” adding: “Dreams really do come true.” The daughter of actor Chunky Panday and TV personality Bhavna Panday, Ananya made her debut in 2019 with the romantic comedies <i>Student of the Year 2</i> and <i>Pati Patni Aur Woh</i>, earning her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Since then, she’s starred in the 2022 sports action film <i>Liger</i>, the 2023 coming-of-age drama <i>Kho Gaye Hum Kahan</i>, and the 2024 thriller <i>CTRL</i>. Her latest role is in <i>Kesari Chapter 2</i>, based on lawyer C Sankaran Nair’s fight to uncover the truth behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Panday joins Egyptian actress Tara Emad, a Chanel "friend of the house" since 2022, as well as global names such as Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/31/black-pink-world-tour-film-review/" target="_blank">Blackpink</a>’s Jennie and Australian actress Margot Robbie. Other notable ambassadors include Lily-Rose Depp, who took on the role at age 15 in 2015; Diane Kruger; Kristen Stewart; and Caroline de Maigret, who transitioned from model to ambassador in 2012. Nicole Kidman became the face of Chanel No.5 in 2003, while Depp’s mother, Vanessa Paradis, has long been associated with the brand. Though Chanel doesn’t design menswear, it has embraced high-profile male ambassadors. In 2012, Brad Pitt became the first male face of No.5 perfume. Pharrell Williams collaborated on a unisex capsule in 2019, while Timothee Chalamet fronted the 2023 campaign for Bleu de Chanel. South Korean rapper G-Dragon was appointed the brand’s first Korean ambassador in 2016.