Abu Dhabi Modest Fashion Week 2025 highlights: From Halima Aden on the catwalk to butterfly wing gowns

Abu Dhabi Modest Fashion Week, held at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort from Monday, wraps up today. Marking the 10th year of the event, the three-day celebration has brought together a vibrant mix of runway shows, talks, panel discussions and brand booths. With 30 fashion shows, 50 brand showcases and six curated talks, the event highlighted both home-grown talent from the UAE and international labels from Turkey, Nigeria, Palestine, Australia and beyond, bringing a global lens to contemporary modest wear. Here, we spotlight some of the most memorable moments from the runway. Model <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2021/07/24/halima-aden-i-sacrificed-my-career-so-others-could-feel-comfortable-speaking-up/" target="_blank">Halima Aden</a>, widely regarded as a trailblazer for modest fashion on the runway, opened the show for Turkish swimwear brand Marina wearing a teal top, brown leggings and a matching skirt layered under a sheer, patterned cover-up. Aden shares a longstanding connection with Marina, having collaborated on a collection in 2024 and previously opened the brand’s show at Modest Fashion Week in Istanbul that same year. Homegrown label Bespoke Atelier unveiled its latest collection at the event, supported by the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, which champions UAE entrepreneurs and start-ups. With both a stand and a runway show, the brand showcased its signature flair for bold, joyful colour. Highlights included dresses in primrose yellow, flame orange and mustard, plus an olive green kick-flare skirt paired with a matching bolero jacket, a pleated amethyst gown, as well as a sequinned look in navy teal. The standout piece? A long-sleeved puffball gown in radiant, glowing marigold. Another UAE name, Soleil, offered a contrasting aesthetic, presenting a chic palette of neutrals – think nudes, creams and muted greens. Standout pieces included a dress in pale putty, detailed with caped sleeves and a delicately embellished peplum, as well as an elegant grey dress featuring slashed sleeves and soft beading dusted around the armholes. Floor-length silhouettes were either cinched with simple drawstring waists or elevated with wisps of ostrich feather, capturing an effortless mood. Hailing from Abuja, Nigeria, Afrik Abaya delivered a confident showing, combining vibrant adire and ankara fabrics with abayas. The inky black of the abayas served as the perfect foil for the vivid wax prints, which appeared as statement sleeves, bold neckline detailing and towering headwraps. The collection was set up with a striking runway performance – two women dressed in all white, spinning and turning, their extra long sleeves tracing dramatic arcs through the air. The National Fashion Clothing and Lifestyle of Iran displayed a diverse collection of designers from across the country. Among the highlights were an off-the-shoulder, beaded column dress in soft grey, paired with a cape of pink roses; trouser suits in glossy black satin adorned with Rococo gold patterns tracing the torso and flowing down the body; and a striking cape decorated with white applique on black. The most spectacular piece, however, was a full-skirted gown designed to resemble butterfly wings, which was truly a sight to behold as it swept down the runway.