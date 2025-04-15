Curator Judith Clark has pioneered the intersection of fashion and museum exhibitions since the mid-1990s. Photo: Loro Piana
Curator Judith Clark has pioneered the intersection of fashion and museum exhibitions since the mid-1990s. Photo: Loro Piana

Lifestyle

Luxury

Curator Judith Clark continues to reinvent the fashion exhibition with Loro Piana show in Shanghai

Exhibition at Museum of Art Pudong displays a century of craft and design

Nasri Atallah
Nasri Atallah

April 15, 2025