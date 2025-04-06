Dubai World Cup fashion: Stylish attendees at the 2025 horse races

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-world-cup/" target="_blank">Dubai World Cup</a> has wrapped for another year, closing out the 2024-2025 Dubai racing calendar with a day of thrilling races and festivities at Meydan Racecourse. Aside from nine high-purse horse races, fashion is an annual highlight of the event. Attendees from around the world donned their finest suits, dresses and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/01/21/melania-trump-hat-style-dubai-world-cup/" target="_blank">hats </a>for the event, which includes a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/04/02/dubai-world-cup-style-stake-judges-fashion-tips/" target="_blank">Style Stakes fashion competition</a>. The Style Stakes are judged in five categories: Best Dressed Couple, Best Traditional Outfit, Best Dressed Man, Best Dressed Lady and Best Hat. This year, many guests, including Hong Kong influencer and model Jojo Rhodes and Style Stakes judge Sarah Silsbury, opted for a pastel colour palette, fitting for the spring event. Light pink was a favourite. Speaking to <i>The National</i> ahead of the event, returning judge Silsbury said she would be looking out for “confidence, originality and a touch of drama” when it comes to judging the best dressed categories. Adding: “When everything, from the hat to the heels, works in harmony, that’s when fashion magic happens.” Silsbury is the founder of Dubai Secret Shopper personal shopping and styling service, and often styles clients for the event. Fellow judge and milliner Vivien Sheriff agreed, saying “Proportion, balance and thoughtful styling are key to standing out".