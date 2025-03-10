IIFA Awards 2025 fashion: Best green carpet looks, from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon

Celebrities stepped out in style for the 25th <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/10/iifa-awards-2025-winners-jaipur-laapata-ladies/" target="_blank">International Indian Film Academy</a> (IIFA) Awards in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/27/raffles-jaipur-india-hotel-review/" target="_blank">Jaipur</a>. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2024/09/27/iffa-awards-green-carpet-colour/" target="_blank">green carpet</a> was a display of bold and diverse fashion choices for the Digital Awards, with each star bringing their unique flair to the event. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/11/05/kareena-kapoor-shajah-book-fair/" target="_blank">Kareena Kapoor Khan</a> dazzled in a corset saree that was a reimagined piece from Tarun Tahiliani's 17-year-old collection. The pre-draped satin-silk saree featured embellished golden borders, intricate zardozi work and shimmering sequins. She paired it with a matching silk overlay, designed with embellished borders, an open front and a flowing train. Gold jewellery adorned with contrasting emerald gemstones completed the look. The following night on Sunday, Kapoor Khan, who was one of the performers, walked the green carpet in a dramatic lavender gown by Lebanese designer Tony Ward. The strapless dress featured a corset bodice and pleated matching fabric around her waist that cascaded down into a train. Katrina Kaif also wore a Tarun Tahiliani creation on Sunday. The actress's blush pink ensemble featured a corset blouse and lehenga skirt finished in colourful embroidered flowers, with gold sequins adding to the glamour. The look was finished off with a tulle train. Kaif, one of the presenters of the night, briefly jived with host and Best Actor winner Kartik Aaryan on stage. Fellow actress Kriti Sanon also exuded glamour on day one in a Mark Bumgarner outfit, featuring a seamless bodice, asymmetrical cutouts and a coiled fabric detail paired with a mermaid-silhouette skirt. She completed the look with a wet-hair style, minimal make-up and satin pumps. Sanon, who won Best Actress for her role in the thriller <i>Do Patti </i>at the Digital Awards on Saturday, swapped her look for a more traditional one on Sunday. Wearing an all-white ensemble by designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, Sanon wore a simple white tunic over a bellowing sheer lehenga choli and accessorised with chunky jewellery by Amrapali Jewels. Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit Nene wore an all-black sculptural gown by Emirati label Maryam Momaira on Saturday. The floor-length dress with plunging neckline featured dramatic curve-outlined sleeves. On Sunday, Dixit Nene, 57, reunited with mega star Shah Rukh Khan, 59, for a performance. The pair have appeared together in many blockbusters, from <i>Dil To Pagal Hai</i> to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/sanjay-leela-bhansali-s-five-best-films-1.676831" target="_blank"><i>Devdas</i></a>. Nushrratt Bharuccha turned heads in a strapless white gown featuring an exaggerated floral attachment on the shoulder, a square neckline, a sculpted bodice with soft pleats and a free-flowing skirt. She completed the look with a centre-parted bun and a soft glam make-up. However, it wasn't only the women who made an impression. One of the star attractions of the two-day event was Khan, who arrived on the green carpet on Sunday in a custom all-black ensemble by Manish Malhotra. The main performer at the event, Khan wore an open front jacket paired with wide-legged trousers. He finished his look with a black crew-neck top and diamond jewellery. Vikrant Massey also looked elegant in a black suit featuring a tailored blazer and slim-fit pants on Saturday. He styled the ensemble with dress shoes, rings and a dual-toned red and ivory pocket scarf. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/06/shahid-kapoor-kriti-sanon-teri-baaton-mein/" target="_blank">Shahid Kapoor</a> looked charming on the green carpet on Saturday in a tailored blue suit featuring a double-breasted blazer, matching tapered pants and a button-down shirt. He styled the look with tan Chelsea boots, a trimmed beard and swept-back hair, leaving the top buttons of his shirt open for a more casual look. On Sunday, where he was one of the performers, he stuck with blue but made it traditional royal in a velvet sherwani by Falguni Shane Peacock. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/11/13/bobby-deol-kanguva-bollywood-tamil/" target="_blank">Bobby Deol</a> took to the green carpet in a red textured bandhgala blazer with a subtle shimmer, pairing it with crisp white trousers, a white dress shirt with matching pocket square and brown leather loafers. Traditionally held in a different country each year, the IIFA Awards was hosted by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/26/iifa-awards-2024-tickets-dates-vicky-kaushal-shahid-kapoor/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/26/iifa-awards-2024-tickets-dates-vicky-kaushal-shahid-kapoor/">Abu Dhabi</a> for three years in a row, from 2022 to 2024.