Simone Rocha accepts the British Womenswear Designer Award at The Fashion Awards 2024 in London. Getty Images
Simone Rocha accepts the British Womenswear Designer Award at The Fashion Awards 2024 in London. Getty Images

Lifestyle

Fashion & Beauty

Designer Simone Rocha calls for 'Free Palestine' at British fashion awards

Star-studded event was attended by Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Anna Wintour, Tom Ford and more

David Tusing

December 03, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender