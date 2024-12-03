Designer Simone Rocha calls for 'Free Palestine' at British fashion awards

Irish designer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/simone-rocha-x-h-m-collection-the-full-lookbook-and-release-date-have-been-revealed-1.1162653" target="_blank">Simone Rocha</a> and American photographer and activist Nan Goldin called for a “Free Palestine” during their speeches at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/12/05/british-fashion-awards-2023-royal-albert-hall-london/" target="_blank">The Fashion Awards</a> in London. The annual awards, organised by the British Fashion Council, recognises British and international personalities as well as businesses who have made the most outstanding contributions to the fashion industry during the year. Rocha, who was honoured with British Womenswear Designer of the Year for her eponymous label, thanked her team in her speech on Monday. “I'm very proud of the work I've produced. My collections fuel my emotions. With this award I'd like to honour all the women and children who are displaced,” she said, before adding: “Free Palestine”. Earlier in the evening, veteran photographer Goldin was given a Special Recognition Award for a campaign she shot and filmed for Gucci. The campaign, called We Will Always Have London, featured American cellist Kelsey Lu and veteran rocker Debbie Harry, 79, who also delivered a surprise performance. Goldin, 71, has been an outspoken critic of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/" target="_blank">Israel's aggression on Palestine</a>. “I can only photograph people I love. I am so grateful. I never thought I’d be in front of a fashion crowd, I’m very nervous,” she said, ending her speech with: “Free Palestine.” Other big winners of the night included rapper A$AP Rocky, who was honoured with the Cultural Innovator Award. Rocky was accompanied by his partner and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/06/13/rihanna-fenty-hair-launch-manish-malhotra-sabyasachi-jewellery/" target="_blank">pop star Rihanna</a>, who opted for an ice blue fur wrap dress with a matching head piece and black bodice. American designer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2022/11/16/estee-lauder-buys-luxury-brand-tom-ford-for-28bn/" target="_blank">Tom Ford</a> won the Outstanding Achievement Award and was honoured by <i>Vogue</i> editor in chief Anna Wintour. JW Anderson and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/01/30/loewe-to-unveil-its-latest-collection-with-studio-ghibli/" target="_blank">Loewe </a>designer Jonathan Anderson was named Designer of the Year, while Grace Wales Bonner won British Menswear Designer of the Year for the label Wales Bonner. On the red carpet, monochrome looks dominated with musician Ellie Goulding sporting a white Moncler puffer coat couture gown, while actress Simone Ashley of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/05/24/bridgerton-season-three-review/" target="_blank"> <i>Bridgerton</i></a> fame debuted a new fringe alongside her cream strapless Prada look with a dramatic train. Her fellow <i>Bridgerton</i> star Nicola Coughlan wore a strapless <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/03/28/inside-indian-designer-gaurav-guptas-fun-filled-fantasy-world/" target="_blank">Gaurav Gupta</a> ball gown with a black bodice and powder blue tiered draping on either side. Singer Rita Ora debuted a new look by sporting a blonde mullet and dyed eyebrows, accessorising with jewellery from her Primark collection, while tennis superstar Venus Williams wore a sleek Thom Browne black blazer and cut-off trousers. Another tennis star Maria Sharapova was also in attendance, opting for an all-white look. Other stars included actress Rebel Wilson, Twisters star Glen Powell and British musician Paloma Faith.