Memo Paris has created a fragrance called Abu Dhabi inspired by the UAE capital. Photo: Memo Paris
Memo Paris has created a fragrance called Abu Dhabi inspired by the UAE capital. Photo: Memo Paris

Lifestyle

Fashion & Beauty

The story behind new Abu Dhabi-inspired perfume from Memo Paris: 'It's warm, it's fresh, it has sweetness'

The fragrance, which was launched at Abu Dhabi Art, aims to capture the true essence of what the city feels like

Hala Nasar
Hala Nasar

November 21, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender