Elegant in embroidery: Eight of the best celebrity looks from the Ambani reception

Lifestyle
Fashion & Beauty
15 July, 2024
Best-dressed celebrities at Ambani reception - in pictures
Best looks from the Ambani wedding, from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt
Best dressed guests at the Ambani wedding - in pictures
Eight hairstyles from runway shows to try at home
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport
Maha Amer on historic success and overcoming toxic environments
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism
Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space
Weekender
Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday