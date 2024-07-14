The National

Lifestyle

Ambani wedding: Striking jewellery seen on the bride, groom and guests this weekend

The Ambani family, alongside their star-studded guest list, show off elaborate jewellery during wedding ceremony weekend

author image
Hayley Kadrou

14 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Ambani wedding: Striking jewellery seen on the bride, groom and guests this weekend

Stunning jewellery on show at the Ambani wedding - in pictures

How much did the Ambani wedding cost?

Dubai food brands expanding to Canada, from Wok Boyz to Kakao Guy

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Israeli air strike kills dozens in Khan Younis and UN warning over war crime

Year of ElectionsWill Biden and Trump survive their parties’ conventions?

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space