Halloween 2023: Celebrity costumes channel Barbie, Bambi and Kill Bill

Halloween has become a perfect occasion for celebrities to dress up (or down) giving free rein to their imagination, and this year is no different.

Here are some standouts.

Paris Hilton

“Icons supporting icons,” is Paris Hilton's mantra this year. The heiress and socialite sported a stewardess costume inspired by Britney Spears's look in the music video of Toxic.

Kelsea Ballerini

Celebrating the spooky season a little earlier last Wednesday, the country star channelled her inner Barbie with a recreation of one of the looks of Margot Robbie's titular character. She wore a pink bandanna kerchief, vest and bell bottoms topped with a white cowboy hat.

Adele

The British singer chose a classic Halloween look during a performance at her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas last Friday.

She turned up as Morticia Addams, the matriarch of the The Addams Family, complete with smoky make-up and long, straight, dark hair.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Attending the annual star-studded Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday, the pair wore costumes inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill.

Fox wore the school uniform sported by Gogo Yubari's character in the action film, while her fiance dressed in all-yellow a la Uma Thurman's The Bride. The pop-punk star even wielded a sword to complete the look.

Kacey Musgraves

The singer-songwriter went the fantasy route with her Bambi-inspired look. She paired the animalistic make-up with hoof boots.

Foo Fighters

The popular rock band, who are headlining this year's Formula One after-race concerts, appeared on Saturday Night Live as the characters from The Wizard of Oz.

The group's founder Dave Grohl donned a Dorothy costume, while the others appeared as the Tin Man, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, Glinda and the Wizard of Oz.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The pregnant television personality and her drummer husband dressed as the main characters of Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice.

Barker channelled the titular ghoul, while Kardashian wore the red wedding dress worn by Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz.

Megan Thee Stallion

Another Burton-inspired look was seen this year when, during her own costume party, rapper Megan Thee Stallion turned up as a flower in the director's take on Alice in Wonderland.

Saweetie

The Filipino-American singer chose a classic look for her Halloween costume, transforming into a female version of Edward Scissorhands.

Demi Lovato

Another classic Halloween costume was spotted on Demi Lovato, who dressed up as Disney princess Snow White. Sharing the look on Instagram, she said Halloween is her “favourite time of the year”.