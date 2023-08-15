Qasimi releases T-shirts to raise money for children affected by Sudan war

Qasimi has unveiled a line of T-shirts launched to help children affected by the ongoing violence in Sudan.

The fashion brand, founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi and led by Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, the twin children of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, announced the Qasimi Charity Initiative, which aims to raise money for Unicef and help those impacted by the conflict.

"Through this charity initiative, we aim to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by the Sudan war,” says creative director Sheikha Hoor. "By partnering with Unicef, we are confident that together, we can provide much-needed relief and support of the initiative's purpose."

Named Hoag, the line of T-shirts hopes to “bridge fashion and philanthropy”.

On the brand's website, it describes its "unwavering commitment to alleviating the plight of Sudanese children and families ensnared in the turmoil of conflict".

Qasimi's Hoag T-shirt reads 'As lost as you are' on the back in English. Photo: Qasimi

Offered as regular-fit jersey T-shirt in black or white, the design has the words: "A passion for something absent," written in Arabic across front, and: "Lost as you are", on the back in English. Both phrases are printed in bright red.

It is the latest example of charitable fundraising by the label.

In 2021, it reissued its Don’t Shoot T-shirt to raise money for Save the Children International working in Lebanon, as well as launching two T-shirts emblazoned with Love is Resistance, that raised funds for the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.

In 2021, Qasimi reissued its Don't Shoot T-shirt to raise money for Save the Children International in Lebanon. Photo: Qasimi

Founded in London in 2015, Qasimi was launched by Sheikh Khalid. Conceived as menswear for “urban nomads”, it merges its Middle Eastern heritage with a European aesthetic.

Following the death of Sheikh Khalid in 2019, the label has been led by Sheikha Hoor, who is also the director of the Sharjah Art Foundation. Under her direction, the brand has expanded to include womenswear.

The T-shirts are available to buy online, with worldwide delivery offered. More information is available at qasimi.com