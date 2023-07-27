Six swimwear trends for the summer of 2023

As the mercury rises and summer holidays are planned, pool and beachside style are never far from mind. The shops are brimming with plenty of stylish swimwear options, catering to every taste and body shape. Whether you want something snazzy, or looking for high sun protection, we have picked the six biggest trends for summertime swimwear.

Belt it out

Curvy Kate belted swimsuit, Dh390, TKD Lingerie. Photo: TKD Lingerie

A firm favourite once again, the belted one-piece is a good choice as it offers a sleek look while snatching in the waist. Bloomingdale's has a good selection, including options by Jonathan Simkhai; La Perla has a patterned version option, that comes with a deep plunge; and Coconut Cove stocks the Lexi, a pretty white suit with a soft flounce across the cups.

Curvier girls can look to TKD Lingerie, which has an array of styles. We love the Curvy Kate suit, in a sultry olive tone and built-in support.

Cover girl

Victory full coverage swimming tunic, Dh325, Nike at SSSports. Photo: SSSports

For those who prefer to be fully covered on the beach or by the pool, there are more options now than ever before. Nike has an excellent swimming tunic that extends to mid-thigh length, and that can be teamed with swimming leggings, shorts or even bikini bottoms.

Elsewhere, Cover Swim has created the Valerie suit, a long-sleeved bodysuit with shorts. Made from recycled material, it also offers SPF50 sun protection, and is available at Net-A-Porter.

For those happy to expose their legs, Marks & Spencer has a long-sleeve, zipped one-piece; while Beyond the Beach carries the Always Summer SPF50 surf suit by Rip Curl. Designed for surfers, it will keep the arms shielded from harmful sun rays.

Blend in with bandeau

Brooke seersucker swimsuit, Dh640, Hunza G at Net-A-Porter. Photo: Net-A-Porter

A go-to for those who want to avoid strap marks, the bandeau cut suit is something of a beachwear classic. Simple to look at and easy to wear, the Brooke by Hunza G at Net-A-Porter comes in heavy seersucker, which glosses over all manner of lumps and bumps.

Elsewhere, the Aerie suit at American Eagle comes with a snappy side bow; the Aolani suit at Beach City comes with pretty side gathers for added ruching and detachable straps; and H&M has a cute black suit that nails two trends in one: bandeau and cut-out.

Make the cut

SpellOut cut-out one-piece, Dh650, Tommy Hilfiger. Photo: Tommy Hilfiger

While not the best choice for getting an all-over tan, the sheer knockout drama of a cut-out swimsuit is hard to beat. Tommy Hilfiger has a cute one-piece that comes with an open panel on the stomach and a plethora of tiny straps.

Marie France has a deeply plunging suit with open sides, which is sure to turn heads; Gemma Bouk, stocked at SandDollar, has a draped and twisted suit in glam red; and H&M carries a cute high-waisted suit in sunny yellow, with a simple, twisted top.

Hot shoulder

Manolo one-shouldered swimsuit, Dh1,800, Eres at That Concept Store. Photo: That Concept Store

With its air of sporty glamour, the one-shouldered swimsuit oozes breezy confidence. Eres at That Concept Store goes strong with a snappy blue and white suit decorated with parrots; Marks & Spencer offers a textured suit in coral pink; and H&M has a one piece that comes with a jaunty ruffle sitting on the left shoulder.

Amp up the retro glam

Bill Mio ruched swimsuit, Dh794, Norma Kamali at MyTheresa.com. Photo MyTheresa.com

Inject a dash of glamour with retro-inspired swimwear, ideal for pairing with a wide hat and statement sunglasses. What they lack in sporty prowess, these 1950s-inspired styles make up for in dressy allure.

Whether it's a ruched halter-neck one-piece that reaches charmingly low on the hips (Norma Kamali at MyTheresa), or a printed suit with a sweetheart neckline (Lipsi by Tory Burch), these are made to offer comfortable covering.

For a real retro kick, why not opt for a printed two-piece with high-waisted bottoms and a flattering top, which is far removed from the tiny bikinis of today? Look out for floral options at Ted Baker or nail the look with the master of sultry sensuality, Dolce & Gabbana, and its Majolica two-piece, patterned to resemble Sicilian tiles.