Lebanese singer Maritta weds in elegant Abu Dhabi civil ceremony wearing Elie Saab

Lebanese singer Maritta Hallani, daughter of music star Assi El Hallani, married her music producer fiance, Kamil Abi Khalil, at an intimate civil ceremony at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department this week.

The bride enjoyed plenty of pre-wedding celebrations in Beirut, before a private civil ceremony in the UAE capital, for which she wore a sleek ivory bridal jumpsuit by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

She paired the jumpsuit, which featured a high neckline and open, flowing sleeves, with an ivory fascinator from Centimes Bourgeois Headpieces. Hallani also carried a small bouquet of white peonies, wrapped in an elegant string of pearls.

The groom opted for a sleek black suit, paired with a white shirt and navy tie.

The pair exchanged vows in Abu Dhabi in the presence of a small group of friends.

The couple, who share their time between their home country and the UAE, returned to Lebanon for the main wedding celebration, which took place outside the village of Ferzol.

The bride wore a dramatic strapless champagne gown featuring 3D leaf detailing, again designed by Elie Saab. She paired the look with a sleek low bun, diamond choker, matching headpiece and trailing veil. For her bouquet, she opted for a similar arrangement to her Abu Dhabi ceremony.

For the pre-wedding henna party, which took place at her father’s farm in Hallanieh in the Baalbek District, the bride wore a white kaftan with gold embroidery by Kaftish.

Sharing pictures to Instagram, she wrote: “Honouring tradition at my father's farm in Hallanieh #HennaNight.”

The couple got engaged during a Valentine’s Day trip to Paris earlier this year. Sharing pictures of Khalil down on one knee overlooking the river Seine, Hallani wrote: “I said YES to the love of my life!”

Hallani, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram, is known for hits including Aalam Tani and Eli W Melki, as well as acting.