Stars who have worn gowns by Lebanese designers on the 2023 Cannes red carpet so far

Lebanese designers are known for their high-octane and dramatic creations, which is exactly what the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet calls for annually. And 2023 is no different.

So far this year, the likes of actresses Calista Flockhart, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Gong Li, as well as models Didi Stone and Sara Sampaio, have opted for designs by Lebanese fashion houses.

On opening night, Zeta-Jones wore a rich red gown by Elie Saab to attend the Jeanne du Barry premiere.

Catherine Zeta-Jones wears Elie Saab to arrives at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony. EPA

Li also wore a rouge Elie Saab design for the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere, donning a berry red caped jumpsuit to walk the co-ordinated carpet with her husband, French composer Jean-Michel Jarre.

READ MORE Nine Indians who have served on the Cannes Film Festival jury: Aishwarya to Deepika

Ally McBeal star Flockhart supported her husband Harrison Ford on the Indiana Jones opening, wearing a tulle black Zuhair Murad design. Ford wore a Paul Smith tuxedo.

Also in Zuhair Murad designs were Portuguese model Sampaio, who wore a lively pop of orange to attend the Kaibutsu (Monster) screening, and Belgian model Lydia Bielen, who wore a hooded pink gown for the Kuru Otlar Ustune (About Dry Grasses) premiere.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival runs until May 27