How to achieve smudge-proof make-up that lasts like Taylor Swift's

It was truly a sight for true-blue Taylor Swift's fans, aka Swifties, to witness the acclaimed pop star singing Midnight Rain in a shower of rain just past midnight.

Last Sunday, Swift's The Eras Tour concert in Nashville was delayed due to a storm advisory but fans patiently waited and Swift, too, was determined for the show to go on. Four hours after the concert was due to begin, the stadium tweeted: “Drop everything now / meet me in the pouring rain”, referencing a song of Swift's and directing fans to get seated.

The cold clearly didn't bother the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and her army of Swifties. A day after the rainy performance, Swift took to Instagram to thank her fans who stayed until the end.

“We had our first rain show of The Eras Tour, and it was so much fun. The dancers, band, crowd and I all pretty much turned into little kids joyfully jumping in puddles all night,” she said.

Swift performed her full set, make-up in place, after a four-hour delay owing to rain. Photo: @taylorswift/Instagram

But the real star of the night was Swift's make-up — particularly her signature red lipstick and winged eyeliner look — that remained intact despite the downpour.

A full fan investigation kicked off on social media, with pop culture Instagram account DeuxMoi sharing a list of make-up products used by the singer on tour.

i need to know what makeup taylor swift uses because home girl performed in the rain for hours and her makeup didn't smudge at all pic.twitter.com/WVJFgBQnKa — girlwthesuperbadtattoo (@abbysomnia) May 10, 2023

All the products are from Pat McGrath Labs, whose owner, McGrath herself, went viral for her work in Swift's Bejeweled music video last year.

The lipstick, according to DeuxMoi, was the LiquiLust: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4, while Swift chose the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Xtreme Black for her smudge-proof winged eye.

The post also referred to other Pat McGrath Labs products for Swift's base make-up and eyeshadow, including a few from the brand's Skin Fetish line.

These products, available in the UAE at Revolve and Sephora, are now being sought after by beauty mavens who want to recreate the singer's look as well as those looking for bona fide smudge-proof make-up.

LiquiLust: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4 by Pat McGrath; Dh137 at Revolve

The Dubai-based make-up artist Valentino Jasmin, who is also an education manager at the Academy of Freelance Makeup, says it takes a good setting or finishing spray to ensure the skin holds make-up for extended periods. The McGrath line aside, his go-to is Huda Beauty's Resting Boss Face.

Avoiding oil-based items is another trick he shares, as these usually wear out sooner. For the base, especially, pick from the numerous primers and foundations that have the “oil-free” tag and, as such, are designed to last longer.

“Finding products and formulations that promise long wear is essential,” says Manal El Hage, a beauty therapist at Dr Kayle Aesthetic Clinic Dubai. She also recommends always using a primer when putting on make-up, as “it acts like a barrier between your skin and the make-up”.

“Translucent powder and setting spray is key to have make-up last longer. Use translucent powder over your concealer and areas where your skin gets more oily. Finish with a setting spray,” Mukta Purain, chief executive of beauty e-commerce MissPalettable, says.

She recommends Lily Lolo's finishing powder and make-up mist to complement one's beauty routine.

El Hage agrees with the importance of using a setting spray: “I like to use it after I apply skincare, again after foundation and then right at the end after I use a setting powder.

“I always keep a face mist product in my handbag to hydrate my skin throughout the day,” she adds.

Purain recommends using matte products during summer to avoid an oily look. Valentino believes less is more, so only apply foundation if necessary and use concealers to treat discolouration. He recommends concealers from Nars and Urban Decay for a long-lasting effect.