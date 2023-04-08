Beauty experts share secrets behind Bella Hadid's straight eyebrows

An emerging beauty trend on TikTok has people plucking, shaving and reshaping their eyebrows to look like Bella Hadid's.

Videos showing the "straight brow trend", from tutorials to before-and-after looks, had more than 130 million views at the time of writing.

The trend involves plucking or shaving the tail end of the eyebrows to “straighten” them. Fans of the method claim it creates a "face-lift effect", meaning users look younger without surgical treatment.

“Eyebrows frame your eyes, and even shaving just the tail end of the brow can have a big effect on the face,” says Manal El Hage, a beauty therapist at Dr Kayle Aesthetic Clinic in Dubai.

Hadid is not the first celebrity to champion the look. Audrey Hepburn famously had straight, albeit thick, brows during her heyday in the 1950s and '60s.

In the past, the look has also been attributed to Korean pop stars, male and female, who had arch-less brows. The trend caught on in the West including with Miranda Kerr, Victoria Beckham and Suki Waterhouse.

British model Suki Waterhouse with straight eyebrows, more similar to Audrey Hepburn's variation. EPA

Rumpa Singh, head trainer of Urban Company UAE's salon-at-home services, says the brow shape bodes well with Asian beauty standards, which are geared towards “a more youthful and innocent appearance”.

Hadid, as well as the other celebrities who have opted for an arch-less brow look, have another thing in common: facial structures that are either oval, round or heart-shaped.

“Typically, the brow is defined with a face map — straight brows may be suitable for some, but are based on your face shape. For those with round and teardrop-shaped faces, the technique can add structure to the face and highlight the features,” says Singh.

Otherwise, says El Hage, the brow shape “can draw attention to your jawline and be unflattering as it can unbalance your features”.

Hepburn's heart-shaped face lent itself well to the straight-brow look, say beauty experts. Photo: Christie’s

El Hage says shaving one's brows requires a strong commitment, as it is “possibly the most unpredictable hair growth on the human body”. She recommends starting with a trial by using make-up to conceal the tail end of the brows. There are also plenty of TikTok videos showing this technique.

“Only when you are positive, should you tackle the hair with a razor,” she adds.

While the hair may grow back along the line of its original shape, the “texture might not ever be the same”, says El Hage.

“Initially, it will grow back as stubble and the brow hairs will be short and blunt, so they will be impossible to shape. The amount of time it will take for your eyebrows to grow back once they have been shaved is unpredictable too,” she adds.

The average growth cycle of eyebrows is between four to six weeks, but it could go up to 16 weeks for some.

If you have mustered enough courage to finally pick up the razor, El Hage says to keep in mind that the skin around the eyes is relatively thin “so you need to be extremely careful”.

Singh's tips for no-arch brows: