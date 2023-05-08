Natasha Poonawalla pairs Burberry bodysuit with a sari at coronation concert

Known for turning heads with her fashion choices, Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla attended the British coronation concert in chic style.

Poonawalla, who is often spotted at some of the biggest fashion events in the world such as the Met Gala, was one of the guests at the royal festivities following King Charles III's coronation ceremony.

On Sunday, Poonawalla shared photos of her look on Instagram, with the caption: “Loved meeting the king and queen at the gorgeous Windsor Castle.”

For the coronation concert, she wore an embellished bodysuit by Burberry, draped over a long semi-see-through sari. Her modern take on the traditional Indian costume was paired with a stylish top bun, perfectly accentuating her sharp facial features.

The concert had a performance by American singer Katy Perry, who was also at Saturday's coronation.

“Happiest to see Katy Perry perform and speak of the work of the British Asian Trust in child trafficking,” Poonawalla said in the Instagram caption, which she ended with the signature “British Asian”.

READ MORE Queen Rania of Jordan wears elegant fitted pastel dress at coronation

A day earlier, Poonawalla shared throwback images of herself with the newly crowned monarch over the years. The post included shots from the British Asian Trust royal reception in London in February 2020, where Poonawalla, sporting a classic green and gold anarkali outfit, can be seen shaking hands with King Charles III, as well as from the king's 71st birthday celebrations in Mumbai in 2019.

In the caption, she wrote: “Congratulations King Charles the third!”

Who is Natasha Poonawalla?

Style icon aside, Poonawalla is the executive director of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines. She is married to Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive of the company, whose products include the Covishield coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

She was born and brought up in Pune, Maharashtra and went on to pursue a master's degree at the London School of Economics. Poonawalla and her husband tied the knot in 2006 and have two sons, Cyrus and Darius.

Natasha Poonawalla's Choupette-inspired look at the recent Met Gala. Photo: Instagram / natasha.poonawalla

Poonawalla is a familiar name on the fashion circuit, owing to her jet-setting lifestyle and dramatic wardrobe. Her outfit at this year's Met Gala paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette, while she also made waves at the event last year in a sari by Indian designer Sabyasachi, worn with an ornate Schiaparelli Couture corset that curved over her head.

Poonawalla at the 2022 Met Gala. Photo: John Angelillo/UPI/Alamy Live News

The Indian personality has many friends in high places, with the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Christian Louboutin often appearing on her Instagram feed.