Nandini Gupta crowned Femina Miss India World 2023

Rajasthan’s Nandini Gupta has been crowned Femina Miss India World 2023.

The model, 19, comes from Kota in southern Rajasthan and has a degree in business management. She will represent India at the Miss World 2023 pageant, which is being held in the UAE.

“World — here she comes. Nandini Gupra has conquered our stage and taken over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance and beauty,” the Miss India Organisation wrote on Instagram.

“We’re so proud and can't wait to see her on the Miss World stage. We're so proud of your journey and all the hard work you've undertaken to earn the crown to your full credit. May you shine always.”

Delhi's Shreya Poonja was named first runner-up, while Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang was second runner-up.

A total of 30 contestants from across the country vied for the Femina Miss India World 2023 crown.

The 59th edition of India's most prestigious pageant was brought to a conclusion at the historic Indoor Stadium in Khuman Lampak, Imphal, Manipur.

The event was hosted by television presenter Maniesh Paul and included performances by Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryana and Ananya Panday. Also in attendance was Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty.

Gupta was crowned wearing a black floor-length gown by Indian designer Rocky Star, who designed the dresses worn by all contestants in the final round of the competition.

“We wanted the girls to look super glamorous — every piece is handcrafted, with a lot of beadwork and very beautiful fabrics,” he said. “The whole idea was to include some old-world vintage charm with the collection.”

Miss World is the longest-running international beauty pageant. The entry rules for Miss World, unlike other major beauty pageants such as Miss Universe, have not changed throughout its history. To enter, contestants must be unmarried and childless, between the ages of 17 and 27, and be a resident of the country they represent.

Indian model and actress Aishwarya Rai won the contest in 1994, while fellow actress, Priyanka Chopra, took the title for India six years later, in 2000. Both have gone on to have successful film careers.

The 2023 Miss World pageant will take place in the UAE, marking its first foray into the Middle East. Previous Miss World competitions have taken place all over the world, from South Africa and Hong Kong to India and Poland.

The last pageant was held in March last year in Puerto Rico, where Polish beauty queen Karolina Bielawska was named Miss World 2021, beating runners-up Miss USA Shree Saini, and Ivory Coast's Olivia Yace, who was the favourite to win.