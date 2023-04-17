Who is Nandini Gupta, the new Femina Miss India World 2023?

Nadini Gupta had been dreaming of winning the coveted Femina Miss India crown since she was 10 years old, and on Saturday, that dream became a reality.

Gupta competed against 30 beauty queens from across India and will now go on to represent her country at the Miss World 2023 pageant.

Who is Nadini Gupta?

Gupta, 19, grew up in Kota, south Rajastan. She attended school at St Paul’s Senior Secondary School and has a degree in business management.

Speaking during the competition, she described philanthropist and businessman Sir Ratan Tata as her biggest inspiration.

“He does everything for humanity and donates most of it to charity. Loved by millions and always grounded,” she said.

She also said it was actress Priyanka Chopra who inspired her to pursue pageantry.

“Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra, who received the national title at a very young age, likewise she made India proud at the national and international level,” Gupta said.

“She gave back to society and excelled as an actor. She inspires people, has a great sense of humour and has the zeal to gain more as she grows.”

What did Gupta say about her win?

Posting on Instagram after winning the crown, she vowed to make her family and country proud, and said she is ready to represent India’s “rich culture, diversity and values globally”.

“From Kota, a small town in India, to the world stage, I am overwhelmed and honoured to be crowned as Femina Miss India World 2023,” she wrote.

“It's still sinking in that I've achieved this dream of a lifetime. This journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, filled with hard work, determination, and unwavering support.”

What is Femina Miss India?

Femina Miss India, which held its 59th competition at the weekend, is India’s most prestigious pageant, with contestants going on to compete in Miss World, the longest-running international beauty pageant.

The entry rules for Miss World, unlike other major beauty pageants such as Miss Universe, have not changed throughout its history.

To enter, contestants must be unmarried and childless, between the ages of 17 and 27, and be a resident of the country they represent.

Indian model and actress Aishwarya Rai won the contest in 1994, while fellow actress Chopra, took the title for India six years later.

The 2023 Miss World pageant will take place in the UAE, marking its first foray into the Middle East. Previous Miss World competitions have taken place all over the world, from South Africa and Hong Kong to India and Poland.

The last pageant was held in March last year in Puerto Rico, where Polish beauty queen Karolina Bielawska was named Miss World 2021, beating runners-up Miss USA Shree Saini, and Ivory Coast's Olivia Yace, who was the favourite to win.