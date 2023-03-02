Qasimi teams up with Sharjah design students for pop-up shop

London fashion brand Qasimi is reaching out to the UAE's creative community. The brand has collaborated with the University of Sharjah's College of Fine Arts and Design for a pop-up shop at the Sharjah Biennial.

Students of the art and design institution worked closely with the brand and constructed the interior space and furnishings for the store, which houses Qasimi's spring/summer 2023 collection.

Students of the University of Sharjah's College of Fine Arts and Design helped design the pop-up. Photo: Qasimi

The collection is inspired by the nomadic Tuareg people, as well as people from the Saharawi and Sahel regions in North Africa. Featuring sharp clean lines, it continues the theme of celebrating "outsiders who challenge convention" hinted at in previous collections, the brand said.

Inspirations from the Gulf are also present, in the form of rope macrame — a nod to the region's pearl diving and seafaring communities. Design elements also reflect grand Middle Eastern architecture, while an image of a dove captured by Omani photographer Tariq Al Hajri is used across the collection.

Rope macrame, a nod to the Gulf's pearl diving community, features heavily in the collection. Photo: Qasimi

Qasimi is now spearheaded by Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, daughter of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, and sister of the late Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi, who founded the label.

She is also president of the Sharjah Art Foundation, The Africa Institute, Sharjah Architecture Triennial and the International Biennale Association.

Last year, the brand launched a mentorship programme, Qasimi Rising, to amplify new voices in fashion design.

Describing it as the "next phase in Qasimi's journey" the brand said the initiative was part of its plan to create a legacy "far beyond selling more clothes."

Qasimi Rising will nurture two emerging designers over a three-year period, providing support across all elements of business, from production and product development to merchandising and marketing.

Founded in London in 2015, Qasimi has built a following for collections created around four pillars: architecture, colour, military and messaging.

The Qasimi pop-up store is open until June 11 at the Sharjah Biennial