Qasimi unveils nomadic wanderer-inspired autumn/winter collection

Qasimi has unveiled its autumn/winter 2023 collection, one that the brand says explores the "narrative of a nomadic wanderer travelling through myriad cultural encounters".

The seasonal line, which was unveiled in a digital presentation, was crafted by creative director Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, daughter of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, and sister of the late Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi, who founded the label in 2008.

Sheikha Hoor collaborated on the collection with Dubai textile artist Hadeyeh Badri.

A colour palate of violet and blue is prevalent in the collection, with Badri's work acting as a recurring motif. The artist created five original tapestries that underpin the collection, featuring bougainvillea flower embroidery, as well as printed words from Egyptian novelist Radwa Ashour’s Atyaf. The embroidery and digital prints feature throughout the collection on poplin shirts, oversized coats, T-shirts, dresses and hoodies.

"A jacquard twill that has an all-over mosaic pattern is seen throughout the collection — further bridging the notions of the East and West, which is used to craft floor-length tunic dresses, sweater vests and collared shirts," the brand says of the collection.

"Additionally, outerwear is integral, from cropped pea coats with a belted accent at the waist, to double-breasted wool overcoats in an array of lengths. A celebration of tailoring is present, too, in the form of a lightweight Prince of Wales check wool, for both men and women."

Sheikha Hoor took over her twin brother's brand in October 2019, following his death earlier that year at the age of 39.

She has spoken about upholding Sheikh Khalid's legacy through the label. In 2020, following her debut presentation for the brand, she said: "We have Khalid's notes. There's always going to be a thread of him, it will always be his.

"His identity was very much London and Sharjah: his ideas came from the cultural shift between the two places."