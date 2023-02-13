Super Bowl 2023 celebrity fashion, from Rihanna's Alaia coat to Adele's Fendi suit

Bright red and floating in the air, Rihanna on Sunday night ensured her Super Bowl outfit and second pregnancy announcement were as historic as her highly anticipated concert, her first in seven years.

Dressed in a jumpsuit by Loewe, paired with a moulded bustier, she completed her look with a puffy coat by Alaia, the fashion label founded by the late Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaia. The coat was custom-made for the pop star by the brand's creative director, Pieter Mulier, who also dressed Rihanna for the pre-show press conference last week.

Rihanna finished off her all-red look with MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon trainers.

Rihanna at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII half-time show press conference. EPA

While Rihanna was undoubtedly the star attraction, there were also a host of celebrities on the stands to watch her perform.

Adele was spotted cheering for her fellow musician, dressed in a sharp double-breasted blazer from Fendi paired with matching bag and statement sunglasses, also from the brand, finishing off the look with hoop earrings.

A shot of her during the match went viral.

why is adele at the audience always meme material😭 pic.twitter.com/D0bwRM6TwP — allure (new acc) (@allurequinn) February 13, 2023

Model and actress Cara Delevingne made sure it was known what she came to the Super Bowl for. She wore a custom T-shirt with the words: "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever."

Delevingne shared the photo on Instagram along with the hashtag #teamrihanna.

Rap mogul Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation produces the half-time show, mingled with other A-listers during the break. He was accompanied by daughter Blue Ivy, 11, his oldest child with pop queen Beyonce, who did not attend.

While Jay-Z wore a simple hoodie branded with the name of his entertainment company, his daughter Blue Ivy wore a T-shirt with a Tupac Shakur graphic on it, and a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Father and daughter were seen chatting with British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who was dressed in a blue T-shirt and grey trousers.

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy on the sidelines before the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Reuters

Other stars spotted at the match between Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles included Ant-Man and the Wasp star Paul Rudd, who wore a Kansas City Chiefs jersey.

Actor Paul Rudd in a Kansas City Chiefs jersey. AP

Oscar-winner Bradley Cooper, meanwhile, was seen in a Philadelphia Eagles T-shirt. Basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns also wore an Eagles T-shirt as he watched the game with his girlfriend, singer Jordyn Woods.

Comedian Kevin Hart was also at the game as were NBA star LeBron James and his wife Savanna James.

