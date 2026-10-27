Diwali 2026: When is the Festival of Lights and how is it celebrated?

Diwali or Deepawali is one of the biggest festivals in South Asia. In countries such as India and Nepal, where the festival of lights is a major holiday, many splash out on big purchases such as jewellery, televisions, cars and property. Some even choose to take possession of new homes at this time.

Symbolising the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, Diwali usually falls in early autumn, coinciding with the new moon, deemed the darkest night of the Hindu lunar calendar. This is why the dates of the festival change every year.

This year, celebrations begin with Dhanteras on November 6, with main Diwali falling on November 8.

While for many, Diwali honours the Hindu goddess of wealth Lakshmi, with lights and lamps said to welcome her and bring prosperity, for others it celebrates the return of Hindu deity Ram to Ayodhya, having rescued his wife Sita from the clutches of the mythological demon king Ravana.

How is Diwali celebrated?

Diwali is a celebration of positivity and hope, aimed at fostering unity and spreading joy among different communities. Getty Images Show caption: Diwali is a celebration of positivity and hope, aimed at fos…

Predominantly a Hindu festival, other faiths including Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists also celebrate Diwali. As such, it has become a celebration of positivity and hope, and one that fosters unity and spreads joy among different communities and countries including the UAE (see below for events).

On the first day of celebrations, called Dhanteras, Hindus clean their homes and workplaces, symbolising renewal. Diyas or earthen lamps filled with oil are lit for the next five days and homes are decorated with lights and lanterns.

Many consider the day auspicious to make major purchases, from cars to gadgets. Jewellery, especially gold to appease goddess Lakshmi, is often bought, with jewellery shops in India and the UAE usually enjoying massive surges in sales on the day.

Doorways and entrances to workplaces are also decorated with rangoli, colourful designs made from flower petals, coloured rice or sand, which is meant to attract good luck.

On the second day, called chhoti or small Diwali, a variety of Indian sweets are made at home or bought and then exchanged along with gifts among friends and family.

Devotees during Diwali at Baps Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Devotees during Diwali at Baps Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi. Vi…

The third or main day of Diwali is when those celebrating wear new clothes or their best outfits and light fireworks, although this practice has ebbed over the years as people become more environmentally conscious. Parties and special events are held across communities to mark new beginnings, with “Happy Diwali” being the most common greeting.

The fourth day is mostly ritualistic, with many celebrations coinciding with the end of the harvest season.

The last day of the festival is called Bhai Dooj, or brothers' day, and marks the bond between sisters and brothers. Similar to Raksha Bandhan, where sisters tie symbolic charms around their brothers' wrists to ward off evil, during Bhai Dooj, brothers often travel to meet their sisters. On this day, sisters feed their brothers with their hands and receive gifts in return.

What is the commercial significance of Diwali?

Many families buy gold during Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali. Subhash Sharma / The National Show caption: Many families buy gold during Dhanteras, which marks the beg…

Workers often receive bonuses and special gifts ahead of Diwali while sales of gold coins and bars, purchased as investments, surge. In India, the world's biggest gold consumer after China, Diwali is traditionally the time when people buy the most gold as it is considered auspicious.

This year, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment has launched a Diwali special where shoppers can win gold coins when they shop at any participating malls in the city until October 28.

Diwali in the UAE

In the UAE, where Indians constitute the largest part of the population, Diwali is celebrated lavishly, with many neighbourhoods lit up for the festival. Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment will host several events to mark the occasion. Shops and restaurants are also offering special deals and promotions.

Here are some ways to celebrate.

Global Village, Dubai

Global Village is marking Diwali with five days of cultural performances, family activities, shopping and entertainment. Photo: Global Village Show caption: Global Village is marking Diwali with five days of cultural …

Global Village will mark the occasion from November 6 to 10 with five days of cultural performances, family activities, shopping and entertainment.

A highlight will be a themed drone show on November 8 at 8pm, when 600 drones will light up the sky above the Stunt Arena and Syria Pavilion with formations inspired by the Festival of Lights.

The celebrations begin on November 6 with a traditional South Asian musical gathering known as a baithak, taking place on the Main Stage from 8pm to 9pm. Visitors can sing along and interact with performers, while November 7 will feature games and opportunities to win prizes.

A festive mela, organised in collaboration with the India Pavilion, will offer traditional decorations, gifts, snacks and sweets. Children can also take part in face painting, diya colouring and rangoli-making activities.

Food options include Indian Chef, Grand Dhaba and the Indian Chaat Bazaar, serving dishes such as pani puri, pav bhaji, chole bhature and traditional mithai.

All activities are included in the Global Village admission ticket, with prices starting at Dh25.

Baps Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi will mark Diwali from November 6 to 10 with five days of religious ceremonies, cultural performances and family activities.

The programme includes traditional pujas and Maha Annakut Darshan, a display of vegetarian food offerings to the deities to mark the Hindu New Year. Visitors can also enjoy cultural performances and other festive experiences.

The temple will open specially on Monday, November 9, when it is normally closed. Those unable to attend in person can watch the Dhanteras Pujan ceremony online on November 6 at 8.30pm.

Entry is free, but visitors must register in advance online or the Mandir Abu Dhabi app. Walk-ins are not permitted, and visitors must bring a valid Emirates ID or passport. Separate charges may apply for participating in specific religious ceremonies.

Noor: Festival of Lights at Al Seef

Dubai's Al Seef waterfront will once again host Noor: Festival of Lights this Diwali. Photo: Al Seef Show caption: Dubai's Al Seef waterfront will once again host Noor: Festiv…

Dubai's Al Seef waterfront will once again host Noor: Festival of Lights on November 7 and 8, with a programme of live music, dance performances and colourful processions.

Each evening will begin with a procession of illuminated puppets and traditional dhol drummers winding through the streets, followed by Bollywood dance performances and live music.

On November 7, performers will include Ashu Ali and Saif Hayat from indie band The Shams, alongside Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi. The following evening, live band Jammers and singer-songwriter Sooraj Santhosh will take to the stage.

The free event takes place at Souk Al Seef, against the backdrop of Dubai Creek, with festivities running from 6pm to 11pm.

Khushiyon Se Bhari Diwali at BurJuman Mall

BurJuman Mall is hosting Khushiyon Se Bhari Diwali, a celebration running until November 12.

The programme includes festive workshops, musical baithaks – intimate gatherings featuring traditional music – and activities inspired by the Festival of Lights.

The mall is also offering opportunities for families and shoppers to take part in the celebrations, with free workshops among the activities.

Haldiram's festive hampers

Indian sweets brand Haldiram's has launched a gift collection for Diwali featuring traditional mithai, savoury snacks, dry fruits and nuts. Photo: Haldiram's Show caption: Indian sweets brand Haldiram's has launched a gift collectio…

Indian sweets brand Haldiram's has launched a gifting collection featuring traditional mithai, savoury snacks, dry fruits and nuts.

The range includes boxes of Amritsari Pinni, Kaju Laddoo, Badam Burfi and Motichoor Laddoo, with assorted mithai boxes priced from Dh25 to Dh72. Sweet platters cost between Dh35 and Dh199, while dry fruit and nut gifts range from Dh75 to Dh150.

Premium hampers combining sweets, nuts and savoury treats start at Dh110, with customisable gifting options also available on pre-order.

The collection is available at Haldiram's branches in Karama, Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Godiva's limited-edition chocolate collection

This year's Diwali comes as Belgian chocolatier Godiva celebrates its 100th anniversary. Photo: Godiva Show caption: This year's Diwali comes as Belgian chocolatier Godiva celeb…

Belgian chocolatier Godiva, which celebrates its centenary this year, has introduced a limited-edition collection featuring gift boxes decorated with colourful floral patterns, stars and traditional diyas.

The range includes a 24-piece Gold Box of pralines, ganaches and truffles for Dh249, a 40-piece Ultimate Gift Box for Dh429 and Napolitain chocolate boxes starting at Dh129.

The most elaborate offering is the Chocolate Chest Box, priced at Dh999, which contains 70 pralines and truffles alongside 144 individually wrapped Napolitain chocolates.

The collection is available from October 26 to November 9 at Godiva boutiques across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain.

Vego's fusion mithai and festive hampers

Vego's Mahjong Mithai gift box. Photo: Vego Show caption: Vego's Mahjong Mithai gift box. Photo: Vego

Dubai-based Vego is putting a contemporary spin on traditional Indian sweets this year, with creations inspired by French confectionery and even casino games.

Its casino-themed collection includes saffron-infused cashew sweets shaped like gold coins, almond burfi poker chips and pistachio mithai topped with chocolate ganache. Boxes start at Dh26.

Other highlights include French-style mithai bars combining flavours such as coffee besan burfi, milk chocolate ganache and hazelnut crunch, priced from Dh60 for five pieces. There are also Mahjong-inspired sweets, chocolate-dipped mithai cookies and vegan and refined sugar-free options.

For gifting, Vego offers hampers featuring sweets, savoury snacks, nuts and festive accessories, with prices ranging from Dh95 for a three-jar selection to Dh405 for a Royal Tray.

Varak's Indian-inspired sweets and gifts

Varak's Diwali collection combines traditional Indian sweets with packaging inspired by India's textile heritage. Photo: Varak Show caption: Varak's Diwali collection combines traditional Indian sweets…

Dubai-born dessert and gifting brand Varak has launched a limited-edition collection combining traditional Indian sweets with contemporary flavours and packaging inspired by India's textile heritage.

The mithai selection includes Coffee Cashew Katli, Chocolate Mohanthal, Almond Pista Lauj and Yuzu Hazelnut Mysore Pak, all made fresh to order. Gift boxes feature designs inspired by traditional Indian textiles, including Banarasi brocade, Ikat weaving and Kalamkari painting.

The collection also includes festive hampers filled with sweets, savoury snacks, candles and playing cards. Among the more unusual treats are Burnt Miso Chocolate Cookies, Black Garlic Palmiers and Tikka Masala Cashews.

The range is available at Varak's boutiques in Business Bay and Arjan, through its Dubai Silicon Oasis cloud kitchen and online.

Festive dining and stays in Old Dubai

Six hotels across Dubai's Deira and Gold District neighbourhoods are marking the occasion with Indian-themed dining experiences, private celebrations and staycation offers.

Throughout November, The Spicery at Novotel Dubai Gold District, Farmstead at Mercure Dubai Deira, World of Curries at Aparthotel Adagio Dubai Gold District and Lilly's Garden at ibis Styles Dubai Deira will offer festive buffets featuring Indian dishes, chaat counters and traditional sweets. Prices start at Dh75 per person.

Private celebrations for groups of 10 to 250 guests are also available, with customised menus and decorations.

For those looking to extend the celebrations, six hotels in the cluster, including Mercure Dubai Gold District and ibis Styles Dubai Gold District, are offering rooms from Dh200 per night for stays between November 1 and 15.

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek is offering staycations from November 1 to 15, with room rates starting at Dh400.

The hotel is also hosting a special Greenhouse Social Brunch on November 7, featuring Indian cuisine, live music and family-friendly activities.

Taking place from 1pm to 4pm, the brunch will offer a buffet of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, alongside a traditional baithak with Indian folk music and Antakshari, a popular musical game. Guests can also take part in diya painting, rangoli making and henna workshops, while a festive market will showcase local crafts.

Brunch prices start at Dh199 per person for the soft drinks package, or Dh345 with house beverages. Children's tickets cost Dh99, while an early-bird offer is available for Dh119.

Tasting menu at Gymkhana Dubai

Gymkhana Dubai in DIFC is celebrating its first festival of lights on November 8 with a specially curated tasting menu featuring some of the Indian restaurant's signature dishes.

Priced at Dh495 per person, the menu includes aloo chaat, Amritsari shrimp and queenies, followed by chicken butter masala and beef cheek vindaloo, served with saffron pilau, dal maharani and khameeri roti.

The special menu is available for one day only, during lunch and dinner service.

Ishq's 13-course experience

Ishq has launched a 13-course vegetarian menu for Diwali. Photo: Ishq Show caption: Ishq has launched a 13-course vegetarian menu for Diwali. Ph…

Ishq, the intimate 22-seat Indian fine-dining restaurant in Wafi City, Dubai, is celebrating with a special 13-course tasting menu created by chef Nimish Bhatia.

Guests can choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus, featuring contemporary interpretations of regional Indian dishes. Highlights include crackling paneer kebab and gulabo khichdi with morels and truffle on the vegetarian menu, while non-vegetarian options include Coorg roasted duck mousseline, ghee roast lobster and Kashmiri lamb.

Both menus conclude with gulab jamun espuma and pea chocolate, a modern take on the traditional Indian dessert.

The experience costs Dh799 per person, with an optional beverage pairing for an additional Dh500. There is one seating at 8pm, and advance reservations are required.

Festive dining at Rohini, JLT

Rohini Indian Restaurant & Bar at Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers is marking the occasion from November 5 to 10 with special vegetarian and non-vegetarian set menus, festive drinks and a nightly Best Dressed competition.

The vegetarian menu features dishes including paneer tikka, vegetable biryani and slow-cooked dal makhani, while the non-vegetarian selection includes butter chicken, Kashmiri rogan josh and chicken biryani. Both menus conclude with traditional desserts such as rice kheer, gulab jamun and malai ka motichur with saffron mascarpone cream.

The vegetarian menu costs Dh149 per person, while the non-vegetarian option is Dh179. One guest will also be named Best Dressed each evening, with a surprise prize.

Avatara's vegetarian tasting menus

Avatara is celebrating Diwali with two special tasting menus. Photo: Avatara Show caption: Avatara is celebrating Diwali with two special tasting menus…

Michelin-starred vegetarian restaurant Avatara is celebrating the festival of lights on November 8 with two special tasting menus showcasing contemporary interpretations of Indian cuisine.

The 12-course lunch features dishes such as wasabi greens with daikon and ghevar, butternut with black lime and finger lime, and aloe vera with pomelo, coconut and watermelon.

For dinner, a more elaborate 17-course menu includes truffle with mushroom tart and black garlic aioli, banana with curry leaf sorbet and jasmine rice with pandan, jaggery and sesame ice cream. The experience concludes with a selection of traditional Indian sweets.

Dinner packages are priced at Dh960 per person with non-alcoholic beverages or Dh1,260 with alcoholic beverages.

Diwali Utsav at Namak, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Michelin-selected Indian restaurant Namak at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi is hosting a special festive dinner on November 7, featuring a family-style Indian feast with live cooking stations.

Bollywood singer Sujata Singh will perform a selection of classics during the evening, which runs from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Dinner is priced at Dh189 per adult, with children's packages starting at Dh75. The event is taking place for one night only, and advance reservations are recommended.

Festive dinner at Royal Rose Abu Dhabi

Royal Rose Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, is marking Diwali with a special dinner at its Printania Restaurant on November 7 and 8.

Guests can enjoy a festive dining experience inspired by the occasion, with the hotel inviting families and friends to celebrate together.

Dinner will be served from 7pm to 10.30pm on both evenings. Prices and menu details have yet to be announced.