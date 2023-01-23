Meet KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, the cricketer and Bollywood actress about to be married

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty are set to tie the knot on Monday at an intimate ceremony in Khandala, a lush mountain getaway about 80km from Mumbai.

The couple, who've been dating since 2019, will exchange vows at a farmhouse owned by Athiya's father, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. The wedding is said to be an intimate affair, with only 100 guests comprising the duo's family members and close friends.

Videos shared on social media showed the Shetty home lit up and a mandap, the stage where wedding rituals are performed, being erected.

Interacting with photographers outside his home on Sunday, Suniel, a popular Bollywood action star in the 1990s, thanked them "for all the love" and said "the kids are arriving tomorrow".

Who is KL Rahul?

Rahul, 30, is the vice-captain of India's test cricket team and the captain of Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. Born in Bangalore in a cricket-obsessed family, he began training in the sport at a young age and made his state-level debut in 2010. He made his international cricket debut in 2014 with India's test cricket team.

Rahul swiftly rose through the ranks as a batsman, earning fans in India and around the world.

His unblemished sporting record was slightly blighted in 2019 when he appeared on the talk show Koffee with Karan alongside fellow cricketer Hardik Pandya. When the duo were asked about their dating life by host Karan Johar, Pandya and Rahul's responses about the women they dated were fiercely criticised, with many calling their views sexist and misogynist.

The backlash was so severe in cricket-mad India that both players were sent home in the middle of their Australia tour and suspended from the team for weeks. The episode of the show was also taken off-air.

“It’s like a wake-up call, like go in the right direction,” Rahul said later about that episode. “I didn't know how to handle that whole time initially. But it is what it is, it made me stronger.”

Who is Athiya Shetty?

Athiya, 30, is the first child of Suniel and Mana Shetty. A New York Film Academy graduate, she had her eyes on a movie career from a young age.

She made her debut in the 2015 action film Hero alongside fellow debutant Sooraj Pancholi. A remake of a 1983 film of the same name, it was largely panned, with many critics failing to warm up to Athiya's performance.

She later appeared in Mubarakan (2017) and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019) but has not made much of a dent in Bollywood. The actress has, however, endorsed many global brands and has more than 3.9 million followers on Instagram.

In 2018, a comment by Drake on one of her Instagram posts led many to speculate that she and the rapper were dating. The Times of India reported that Drake saw Athiya at a London nightspot in 2017 and added her to Instagram because he "thought she was pretty".

Athiya's younger brother Ahan Shetty is also an actor, having made his debut in the 2021 film Tadap.

How did KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty meet?

Rahul and Athiya are believed to have met through mutual friends in 2019 and immediately hit it off. It is unclear when the couple decided to be exclusive, but rumours that they were dating have been doing the rounds since.

In November 2021, Rahul finally made it Insta-official with a post wishing Athiya a happy birthday.

The couple have shared a number of loved-up posts since and appeared at film screenings and events together. Athiya is often spotted at Rahul's matches.

Alliances between India's cricket stars and Bollywood actresses are popular in a country obsessed with the sport and movies. Couples who have gone on to tie the knot include Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Mohammed Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani, and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

The wedding

While the wedding ceremony and party are set to be small, with many of Rahul's teammates on tour for matches, a lavish celebration is being planned for another date.

Guests at Monday's ceremony are being asked to observe a strict no-phones policy.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted dancing at a pre-wedding ceremony, and stars Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar, who are all Suniel's contemporaries, are also expected to attend.

