Bollywood stars glam up for Diwali parties, from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Manish Malhotra

After two years of subdued celebrations, Diwali parties are back in full swing, and Bollywood stars are joining in on the fun. The festival of lights is a major holiday in India, and usually spread across a number of days, marked by grand dos, glamorous events and massive fireworks.

One of the first major parties was hosted by Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap at their Mumbai home last week.

Stars who attended included newlyweds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sanya Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Nushrratt Bharuccha, producer Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

"Houses are nothing it’s the people who make it a home," Kashyap shared on Instagram, along with a video, which showed the celebrities dressed in their traditional best and letting their hair down.

"Everyone brought in such amazing energy last night. The warmth and love we all felt was magical! I really wish everyone gets to celebrate Diwali with their favourite and loved ones."

But one of the biggest Diwali bashes this year was hosted by designer Malhotra, whose star-studded party included everyone from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan to new generation actors including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh and Sara Ali Khan.

Malhotra, who's dressed some of the biggest Bollywood stars and designed for dozens of films, also shared a photo with actress Kajol and director and producer Johar. The trio worked together in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, considered by many as a landmark Bollywood film.

"Friends since 1993 and celebrations are incomplete without them. Love and only love for them," Malhotra shared on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan too hosted a party at her home in Mumbai on Sunday, although hers was more intimate gathering, featuring members of her extended film family.

The Kapoor family are often referred to as the first family of Bollywood.

"This is us. From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends," Kapoor Khan shared on Instagram, along with an adorable photo of husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, as well as their sons Taimur and Jehangir.

