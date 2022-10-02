Inside Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's pre-wedding festivities

Richa Chadha has been keeping fans up to date with her wedding festivities alongside groom-to-be Ali Fazal this weekend.

The Indian actress began by sharing photos of herself with actor Fazal on Friday afternoon. "#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak," she wrote, as Fazal, sharing the same pictures on Instagram, captioned it: "RiAli. Tumko bhi..."

Photos of the couple's sangeet, a traditional pre-wedding function, went viral across social media.

Chadha wore a pink, floral lehenga from Rahul Mishra, while Fazal donned a white angrakha kurta with matching trousers and doshala by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

In another picture shared by Chadha, she wore a golden sari by Kresha Bajaj and Fazal complemented the outfit with a sherwani, again by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. In the caption, Richa left a line from poet Rumi: "I hide YOU in my eyes."

The pre-wedding festivities took place in New Delhi, at the 110-year-old Gymkhana Club, while the pair will get married on Tuesday in Mumbai at The Great Eastern Home, an almost two-century-old mill that's now a luxury interiors and event space in Byculla.

Before the festivities began, Chadha and Fazal made a surprise announcement to fans that they had already technically gotten married in 2020.

"Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life," they wrote in an Instagram post. "Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other.

"And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you."

The couple first met on the sets of their film Fukrey, in 2012, and after spending some time as friends, began dating in 2015. They went public with their relationship two years later. By 2019, Fazal had proposed.

Chadha is most known for her roles in the Gangs of Wasseypur mafia film series and the caste-based drama Masaan, while Fazal has etched out a career both in India and abroad, with notable turns in films such as Victoria & Abdul, Fast & Furious 7, and Death on the Nile.

