'Indian Matchmaking': Sima aunty's top tips on finding a life partner

Ever since Netflix's hit reality show Indian Matchmaking began streaming in 2020, Sima Taparia — or, as she prefers to call herself, "Sima from Mumbai" — has become somewhat of a household name.

Known for her meme-worthy and close-to-the-bone takes on what it takes to find the right life partner — "Marriages nowadays are like biscuits, they keep breaking“ — Taparia is no doubt the breakout star of the show, which is about India's flourishing arranged marriage system.

And despite being unable to secure successful matches for any of the candidates featured in the show's first season, Taparia, who is lovingly called Sima aunty by her clients, is back for season two, which began streaming last week.

Armed with an even more extensive docket of candidates and featuring some fresh faces as well as a few cast members from the previous season still looking for their partners, Taparia is again front and centre in season two of Indian Matchmaking, albeit with an evidently higher wardrobe budget.

Here are some of her most interesting takes:

Warning: spoilers for season two ahead.

'Compromise, compromise'

Viral takes a look at the profiles of potential matches. Photo: Netflix

One overriding principle in Sima aunty's method, and possibly her way to guarantee better success, is compromise. Once her clients have given her their checklists of what they're looking for in a partner, she tells them they should be happy to settle for less.

"You have a long list, sorry to say," she tells one client, Viral, who looks clearly taken aback. "[If] you can dilute your criteria by 60 to 70 per cent that will be good. It's not realistic that you must get all the things."

'First is marriage, then love'

Pradhyuman, who also featured in season one, found his match in Ashima. Photo: Netflix

Everything gets "adjusted" after the marriage, according to Sima aunty. And that is the beauty of arranged marriages. "You have to adjust a little, then life becomes beautiful and smooth," she tells the camera at the beginning of season two. "That's my advice to all youngsters."

She then sets the scene for what's to come.

"No matter how many successful matches I make, matchmaking is a job that will never be finished," she says.

'You have to put in the effort. The rest is up to destiny'

Akshay, one of Sima Taparia's clients, looking for love. Photo: Netflix

Meeting new client Akshay, who's unable to find a partner willing to move with him to his chicken factory in Nashik, about three hours from Mumbai, Sima aunty advises him to put in the work.

Then, a few seconds later, she contradicts herself.

"Even if he was Nick Jonas, I do not think Priyanka would shift to his chicken factory," she tells the camera without a hint of irony.

There's certainly effort involved, but it takes time, too, and the rest is fate. While season one ended without any successful matches, season two opens with a wedding, for a match arranged by Taparia.

"We have shown that this is the process of matchmaking," she said, speaking to today.com ahead of season two's premiere about how season one was filmed over five months. "In real life, I work for two years for one client and still they’re not getting married. Why? Everything is destiny. How can I expect in five months you want a success story in season one? How can we expect that? Netflix has shown what is Indian matchmaking, that's all."

'Ask "yes" or "no" and finish the topic'

Nadia and Shekhar also featured in season one of 'Indian Matchmaking'. Photo: Netflix

Sima aunty is no fan of waiting around and being coy. While chastising client Nadia, a fan-favourite from season one, who's hit it off with one of her matches, Shekhar, but is unable to commit, she urges her to move things along.

"Talking and hanging for months and months, there is no point. Both of you are wasting your time," she tells her.

...and that other Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas comment

Now armed with a clear understanding of meme-worthy comments, Sima aunty makes a Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas dig that is probably one of the show's most controversial moments.

After discovering that Nadia had been non-committal about her growing relationship with Shekhar because she's attracted to a man seven years younger, she warns her it's not going end well.

"Maturity is very important. You are much more mature than him," Sima aunty tells Nadia. "I think two to three years is OK, but seven years is a lot."

When Nadia points out to her that Chopra is 10 years older than Jonas, Sima aunty waves her off.

"I don't feel it's a good match, sorry to tell that. He looks so small and petite in front of her and she looks elder," Sima Aunty says.

Nadia, however, follows her heart eventually, and makes a potentially disastrous decision later in the show.

Indian Matchmaking season two is now streaming on Netflix

Top 17 new Indian shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video — in pictures