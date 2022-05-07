Seven celebrities who have been married the most, from Elizabeth Taylor to Larry King

In a recent episode of her family's new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed her hopes to marry again, after her split from third husband Kanye West.

Making light of the number of times she has already said "I do", the mother-of-four said she hoped to tie the knot for a fourth time in the future.

Speaking to her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, she said: "To me, a baby, you're stuck for life. Marriages come and go, take it from me.

“I believe in love. That’s why, hopefully, there will be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time’s the charm!”

And while Kardashian may have joked about how many times she has married, in the world of celebrity, her three failed marriages are far from extreme.

Here are some famous names who have been married several times:

Zsa Zsa Gabor

Number of marriages: nine

Leading the way with the number of marriages is Hungarian-American actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor, who wed a total of nine times. Her first marriage, to Turkish politician Burhan Asaf Belge, lasted six years, from 1935 to 1941. In 1942, she married businessman Conrad Hilton, founder of Hilton Hotels, before divorcing him in 1947.

She married actor George Sanders from 1949-1954, followed by investment banker Herbert Hutner in 1962. After divorcing him in 1966, she married oilman Joshua S Cosden Jr the same year, divorcing him in 1967.

In 1975, she married Jack Ryan, the toymaker who invented the Barbie doll, before divorcing him in 1976. The same year, she wed Michael O'Hara, before divorcing him in 1983. Next came a short-lived marriage to lawyer Felipe de Alba, which lasted just two days, from April 13 to April 14, 1983. The marriage was annulled because her previous divorce was not yet finalised.

Her ninth and final husband was Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, who was adopted as an adult by Princess Marie-Auguste of Anhalt in 1980. Gabor was married to him from 1986 until her death in 2016.

Elizabeth Taylor

Number of marriages: eight

Hollywood’s leading lady was married eight times, to seven men. She wed her first husband, Conrad Hilton Jr, in 1950 when she was 18. The marriage lasted for just eight months. In 1952, she married actor Michael Wilding, who was 20 years her senior, but the pair divorced in 1957. That same year, she married theatre producer Mike Todd, whom she divorced in 1958.

The following year, Taylor married singer and actor Eddie Fisher, who had been married to her close friend Debbie Reynolds. The pair divorced in 1964 and she famously married Richard Burton, her co-star in the film Cleopatra, 10 days later. The pair divorced 10 years later, in 1974, only to remarry the following year, before getting a final divorce in 1976.

Later that year, she married lawyer and politician John Warner. The pair were married for six years, divorcing in 1982. She married her eighth and final husband, construction worker Larry Fortensky, in 1991. The pair were married for five years, divorcing in 1996.

Larry King

Number of marriages: eight

Like Elizabeth Taylor, late talk show host Larry King was married eight times, to seven different people. In 1952, he married his high-school sweetheart, Freda Miller, however, their marriage was allegedly annulled as their parents disapproved. His second marriage, to TV presenter Annette Kaye in 1961, lasted less than a year.

The same year, he married model Alene Akins. The pair were married for two years, divorcing in 1963. In 1964, he wed Mickey Sutphin, but she divorced him in 1967.

In 1968, he remarried his third wife, Akins. Their second marriage lasted three years, ending in divorce in 1971.

Five years later, he married TV production assistant Sharon Lepore, though they divorced in 1983.

Six years later, in 1989, he married businesswoman Julie Alexander, but the pair separated after a year and divorced in 1992.

He married his final wife, singer, TV host, actress and producer Shawn Southwick, in 1997. The pair remained together until 2019, when King filed for divorce. The couple were in the midst of divorce proceedings when King died in 2021.

Billy Bob Thornton with his fifth wife, Angelina Jolie. AFP

Billy Bob Thornton

Number of marriages: six

Billy Bob Thornton has been married six times, the first of which was to filmmaker and actress Melissa Lee Gatlin, from 1978 to 1980. In 1986, he married fellow actress Toni Lawrence, divorcing her two years later in 1988.

His third marriage to actress Cynda Williams lasted from 1990 to 1992. A year later, he married model Pietra Thornton. The pair were married for four years, divorcing in 1997.

His most famous marriage, to Angelina Jolie, lasted three years, from 2000 to 2003.

Thornton is currently married to Men in Black star Connie Angland. The pair married in 2014 after more than a decade of dating.

Pamela Anderson

Number of marriages: six

The Baywatch star famously married Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in 1995, after knowing him for just four days. The pair split in 1998.

In July 2006, she married musician Kid Rock, however, the pair split by November of the same year. Weeks later, she married poker player Rick Salomon, but the marriage was annulled less than six months later. The pair remarried in 2014, but divorced a few months later.

In January 2020, Anderson had another short-lived marriage, this time to film producer Jon Peters. The pair announced their split after only two weeks.

In December 2020, she married bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, however, earlier this year, the pair confirmed their split.

Joan Collins

Number of marriages: five

The actress has been married five time, the first of which was to actor Maxwell Reed, to whom she was married for four years between 1952 and 1956. She married second husband, singer, actor and filmmaker Anthony Newley, in 1963, and third husband, businessman Ron Kass in 1972.

In 1985, she married Swedish singer Peter Holm, but they divorced two years later in 1987.

Collins has been married to current husband, Hollywood producer Percy Gibson, since 2002.

19th July 1966: Singer Frank Sinatra and actress Mia Farrow cutting their wedding cake in Las Vegas. Getty Images

Frank Sinatra

Number of marriages: four

The legendary singer married his childhood sweetheart, Nancy Barbato, in 1939 and they were together until 1951. After their divorce was finalised, he married actress Ava Gardner the same year and the pair remained married until 1957. He married third wife, actress and model Mia Farrow, in 1966, but they divorced two years later in 1968.

He married his fourth and final wife, model and showgirl Barbara Marx, in 1976 and they were together until his death in 1998.