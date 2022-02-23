Kate Middleton might want another child: ‘I come home saying, let’s have another one’

Arriving in Denmark for her first overseas tour since 2017, Kate Middleton had more than smiles and waves to share with the royal-watchers who came to see her.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who has made early-years development in children one of her pet projects, said during a visit to the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project that being around babies always makes her yearn for another child to add to her brood of three.

The Duchess of Cambridge's work in early years development has her meeting plenty of new parents and babies. AFP

During her two-day visit to the Danish capital, the duchess visited the University of Copenhagen to meet parents and babies, as well as researchers at the project which promotes the mental well-being of and relationships between infants and their parents.

“It makes me very broody,” Middleton said, as she spoke to parents and met their babies. “William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying: ‘Let’s have another one’.”

Kate’s latest baby admission

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to Prince Louis, 3, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince George, 8. Getty Images

Kate, 40, who is already mother to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, recently showed off her bedtime book reading skills, with an appearance on CBeebies to narrate The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark to mark Children's Mental Health Week.

Having launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood last year, childhood development has become one of her key areas of advocacy.

It also means she spends a lot of time around babies and young children, which adds to her broodiness.

In January this year, during a visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire, Prince William jokingly warned: “Don’t give my wife any more ideas”, after Kate met new parents Trudi and Alistair Barrie and held their baby daughter Anastasia. He later reminded baby-minded wife: “Don’t take her with you.”

The duchess also joked about her propensity for broodiness back in February 2019. During a visit to Northern Ireland, after meeting Alan Barr and his baby son, James, Kate told the new dad: “It makes me feel broody.” When Barr joked “Baby number four?”, Kate said: “I think William would be a little worried.”

Scroll through the photo gallery to see Kate Middleton's 40 best fashion moments: