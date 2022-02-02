Kate Middleton takes over from Prince Harry as English rugby's royal patron

The Duchess of Cambridge has made her first appearance as patron of England Rugby and UK's Rugby Football League.

Hours after being announced as the patron, Kate Middleton met male and female English rugby players at Twickenham Stadium, where England's national rugby union team plays home matches. During the relaxed event, she took part in a training session wearing an official practice kit.

See photos from the Duchess of Cambridge's first appearance as patron of England Rugby in the gallery above.

Following rumours that Kate would be stepping into the role, her appointment was confirmed on Wednesday on social media.

"I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby," she wrote in a Tweet with an accompanying video. "Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish."

I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏉



Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. pic.twitter.com/voctCHx7BA — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 2, 2022

She takes over from Prince Harry, who lost the patronage when he stepped down as a working member of the British royal family in 2020.

During the engagement, the sporty Duchess of Cambridge was lifted to catch a ball during a lineout, scored a try, threw the ball around and even seemed to practice a scrum.

England players, including Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Jamie George and Ellis Genge, took part in the session

Kate wore an official England Rugby training kit, which includes a pair of £50 ($68) trousers and a £50 zip-up top.

The appointment has the potential to cause some sporting friction at home for the duchess, whose husband, Prince William, the future Prince of Wales, is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

