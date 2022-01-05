West Bay Abu Dhabi now home to new adventure destination with wave pool and zip line

It looks like 2022 is off to a good start for residents in the capital, with some impressive new openings in the pipeline.

West Bay Abu Dhabi has recently opened a wave pool and lazy river, located at the Corniche. These stunning new attractions are part of Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi’s facilities, meaning the hotel's guests can access them for free. There's also a children's pool with slides and play areas, and doughnut rings for those who want to laze across the water.

To make things even better, West Bay Abu Dhabi will soon be opening an Adventure Park to complement the venue. It will feature a zip line, right across the wave pool, as well as an outdoor climbing park.

Thrill seekers can try scaling the climbing walls or rope courses (there are two, depending on height). Parental consent is required for those under the age of 18. While children enjoy the action-packed activities, parents can relax at the luxurious cabanas that overlook the resort on top of the wave pool.

Or they can choose to take in the scene, while grabbing a bite to eat from Vertigo Lounge, another new establishment that’s opened within the Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi.

The new outlet overlooks the wave pool, with views of the Arabian Gulf. The casual space also features plenty of small bites, curated drinks, picturisque cabanas and live entertainment from DJs, making it a happening nightlife destination to check out.

The Adventure Park and zip line can be accessed daily from 10am to 6pm; the rope course and zip line cost Dh50 each per person, while a combo offer for the two is Dh75.

West Bay Abu Dhabi is a beach club and popular sundowner spot that reopened in September. For those wanting to dine, there are also other venues within, such as West Bay Lounge, Blu Ocean Cafe and Escape Beach Bar. Meanwhile the space is also home to water sports, a beach restaurant, fitness centre and spa.