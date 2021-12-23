Prince Harry and Meghan share first photo of Lilibet in family 'holiday card'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared the first photo of their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, as part of their 2021 “family holiday” card.

In the family portrait, Meghan, 39, is holding Lilibet up in the air, while Harry, 36, sits next to them with their firstborn, Archie Harrison, 2, on his lap.

They are all wearing jeans in the photo, while Lili is seen in a white dress to match her big brother’s button-down shirt. The photo was taken over the summer in their Santa Barbara, California home, by photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” the card is captioned. “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family.”

In addition, the couple announced that their Archewell Foundation will be making donations over the holiday season to various organisations that “honour and protect families,” including Team Rubicon and Paid Leave for All.

Lubomirski also shared the photo to his Instagram, thanking the couple for allowing him to continue to photograph them over the years. He also said it was a joyous experience, and one that he felt "extremely privileged" to have been invited to capture the moment.

"This is one of those rare and special projects, that one is fortunate enough to be a part of. To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour," he said.

"To be trusted by your subjects enough, to open themselves up and have their connection documented and translated into an image, is one of the greatest gifts a photographer can have."

Lilibet was born on June 4 and is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by her family, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Harry and Meghan said on their Archewell website that their newborn daughter was "more than we could have ever imagined".

"We remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," they said. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

She is eighth in line to the British throne, pushing the Duke of York down to ninth place. Like her brother, she will not have a title, and will be known simply as Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Scroll through the gallery below to more Christmas photos from royals around the world.