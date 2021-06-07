How Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor has changed the line of succession

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, sending the world's media into a predictable froth.

The resulting headlines were very different to those generated by Harry and Meghan's incendiary Oprah Winfrey interview in March.

Far from sending the British royal family's crisis communications department into a tailspin, Buckingham Palace expressed delight at the news.

Beyond the potential "Lili" brings for a rapprochement between the two factions, the only immediate change she makes is to the British royal family's line of succession.

The first seven places remain unaltered with Lili in at eighth spot, one place behind her big brother Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Her appearance means that Queen Elizabeth II's second child, Prince Andrew, is demoted to ninth in line to the throne while his eldest daughter Beatrice is now 10th.

Prince Andrew's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, moves to 11th, with her son August, born in February this year, in 12th. The queen's only daughter, the Princess Royal, is now 16th.

The gallery above shows the first 23 places in the line to the throne, and the gallery below shows the Queen's 11 great-grandchildren.

Queen Elizabeth II's 11 great-grandchildren