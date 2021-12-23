Abu Dhabi’s Nation Towers creates a limited-time World of Illusions

Visitors will be able to step inside and take some photos against a '3D wonderland'

Janice Rodrigues
Dec 23, 2021

Abu Dhabi residents looking for some new activities to entertain the whole family over the holiday season, can head over to Nation Towers Mall.

The shopping and entertainment venue has launched a limited-time World of Illusions interactive exhibit that is free to attend within the mall until January 31.

Taking pride of place within the World of Illusions is a dimly-lit mirror room, with thousands of LED lights of varying sizes and hues. With giant mirrors covering the walls, ceiling and floor, the room has been designed to give visitors a feeling as though they are walking through endless galaxies.

Even the exterior of the room has the galaxy visible through a design that looks like a broken section of a wall, to make spectators feel like they are peering into a vast and bottomless universe.

Apart from the mirror room, numerous exhibits have been placed throughout the shopping mall, as part of the World of Illusions.

Read more
Pearl Ball: Abu Dhabi's answer to 'Strictly Come Dancing' to begin in February

These include three giant illusions for photo opportunities: that of a head on a table; a giant fiberglass coffee tumbling down full-speed; and a 3D art hand holding up visitors.

Visitors will also be able to try a video booth that captures five to 10-second videos with some quirky backgrounds (think a life-sized dragon, a giant snake that seems to be shattering a wall or snakes on ladders). Another exhibit features several optical animals for children to interact with, such as a cartoon rendition of a panda and a friendly robot dog.

Entry to World of Illusions is free and will be open to visitors from 8am to 10pm until January 31

Updated: December 23rd 2021, 8:04 AM
Things to doAbu DhabiUAEFamily
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi’s Nation Towers has created a limited-time World of Illusions
An image that illustrates this article UAE to attempt five Guinness World Records with fireworks on New Year's Eve
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Harbour opens Christmas market with an outdoor ice rink and snow park
An image that illustrates this article Dazzling Christmas decorations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi