Park & Sell: Ibn Battuta Mall launches new car boot sale

Dubai is known for constantly pushing boundaries when it comes to its retail experiences, so it should come as no surprise there’s a new pop-up in town.

Ibn Battuta Mall in Jebel Ali has started hosting Park & Sell, a first-of-its-kind second-hand market that allows vendors to sell their wares directly from their cars.

Vendors who are interested in the idea have to register, in order to sell, at www.dubai-fleamarket.com. They can then park at their reserved stand, located on the rooftop of Ibn Battuta Parking 3, and sell wares directly from their vehicles – no need to walk back and forth carrying their heavy goods.

Read more New Dubai exhibition introduces children to stories by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

The event will take place every second Friday of the month until Friday, May 13. Market times are 11am until 5pm, and vendors are requested to arrive by 9am to set up.

While the market is open-air, it is in a shaded area.

Visitors will be able to get deals on everything from clothing and handmade jewellery to vintage furniture and homeware, as well as other items at this unique pop-up experience.

Health and safety measures will be observed within the market. This includes social distancing measures, regular sanitisation and mandatory use of face masks.