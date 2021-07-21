Celebrities mark the start of Eid Al Adha, from Halima Aden to Mo Salah

As Eid Al Adha began on Monday, Muslim celebrities marked the beginning of the three-day festival with celebratory posts on social media.

From the US to the UK, and the UAE to India, famous faces across the world sent out video messages, Instagram posts and even a new song to their mass of followers.

These are just a few of those tributes.

Halima Aden

The Somali-American former model shared a few family snaps for the occasion, with a photo of her "baby" brother in traditional dress, followed by a picture of her sister's new child, Zayn. "I want to thank my beautiful sister Faduma for making me a proud aunty. Best Eid present ever!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

On her main feed, Aden shared a photo of herself with a group of women, captioning the post: "Eid Mubarak."

Aden first rose to fame in 2016 for sporting a hijab to compete in a US beauty pageant, although she has now taken a step back from the fashion industry, claiming her career no longer aligns with her faith.

Huda Kattan

The beauty mogul often shares snippets of her Eid celebrations and regularly posts during Ramadan. This time she posted a lovely photograph of her with her daughter, Nour Giselle, to her nearly 49 million followers on Instagram, writing: "Happy Eid my loves! With you guys a blessed holiday! Love you all so much!"

On her Stories, she also posted a picture of a sheep-shaped cake from UAE dessert shop SugarMoo, which had "Eid Moobarak" written in icing.

Mona Kattan

Huda's sister Mona Kattan, like Aden, shared some insights into her family life for Eid Al Adha. First, she posted a couple of videos on her Instagram Stories taken with her father, Ibrahim Kattan, wishing everyone an "Eid Mubarak" and saying they were "just watching Netflix".

In the following posts, she is seen playing a fun game of charades with other family members and/or friends.

On her main feed, she shared a video of her top five favourite Eid fragrances.

Yusuf Islam

Cat Stevens, who changed his name to Yusuf Islam after converting to Islam in 1977, celebrated Eid by making a new announcement. It seems the singer-songwriter has a new series of religious animations for children coming out soon. He posted a short clip on social media, with "Look, I See, Yusuf Islam & Friends, coming soon", written at the end of the video.

"I wish you all the blessings of Eid, wherever you are on this Earth, particularly those lucky ones who are in the vicinity of the house of God in Makkah," the caption said.

"I hope that soon you will enjoy some of these new animation films which we will be producing for children."

Lupe Fiasco

Lupe Fiasco, whose real name is Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, released a new song of him rapping on Kali Uchis's telepatia.

"Eid Mubarak" he sings at the beginning. It's called Jean Grey and he describes the tune as an "Eid Mubarak gift to the fans".

Jean Grey is a Marvel character with telepathic and telekinetic powers, who first appeared in The X-Men #1 comic book in 1963.

Mo Salah

Beloved Egyptian footballer Mo Salah kept it simple, writing "Happy Eid Al Adha" in Arabic on Twitter.

A devout Muslim, Salah is the forward for English Premier League club Liverpool FC and captain of the Egypt national team. He regularly posts about his faith, particularly during Ramadan when he talks about managing fasting with his intense training schedule, something he's always adamant about doing.

كل عام وأنتم بخير وعيد أضحى سعيد — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 19, 2021

Paul Pogba

Footballer Paul Pogba, who was born in France to Guinean parents and plays for English Premier League club Manchester United, is also a devout Muslim.

"Islam is not the image that everyone sees, terrorism," Pogba told The Times' LifeTimes podcast in 2019. "It's really a religion that opened my mind and that makes me, maybe, a better person."

On Tuesday, he posted a photo of him with his wife Maria Zulay Pogba Salaues, who is wearing hijab, writing: "Eid Mubarak brothers and sisters." The pair are celebrating in Miami, Florida.

Hina Khan

Indian television and film actress Hina Khan shared a series of photos of herself all dressed up for Eid Al Adha, sporting a beautiful red outfit from Lucknow brand The Chikan Label.

Khan simply wrote "Eid Mubarak", while the fashion label also posted the images on Instagram, captioning it: "Gorgeous diva slaying in our Kurta Sharara set ...isn't she looking dreamy."

