Blue Jade’s Saigon Social: A fine-dining Vietnamese Thursday evening brunch at JBR

It’s well documented that the UAE has turned the typical brunch formula on its head – and rather successfully, too. What traditionally began as a lazy weekend mid-morning meal has become, in the Emirates, yet another merry excuse to eat, drink and dance.

From DJs and dancers to costumes and props, brunches – especially the ones held of a Friday afternoon – bring a nightclub vibe into the daylight. Revelry aside, brunches in the UAE are also famous for the sheer variety of dishes they offer. Or, offered, I should say. Restrictions on buffet-style set-ups during the pandemic means several restaurants have replaced their food-laden tables with fixed menus, in a welcome step towards combating food wastage.

The majority of these set menus still reflect the country’s multicultural palate and serve a medley of cuisines over the course of an afternoon. It’s not uncommon, for instance, to have cold cuts, caviar and croquettes to start with, followed by everything from shish taouk and steak to pasta and biryani for mains. Sure, you can seek out a Mexican or Indian-food-focused brunch now and again but, for the most part, brunches in the UAE take their cues from the cavernous “international cuisine” pot.

It’s what makes Blue Jade’s Saigon Social menu refreshingly different. The latest brunch on the block kick-starts at 8pm on a Thursday and serves but a single cuisine. The brainchild of Ha Nam-born chef Ta Van Huong, who has helmed the kitchen since the restaurant’s inception in 2013, the “evening brunch” is a showcase of the most authentic Vietnamese dishes. These are served in a hanging-lantern-peppered ambience that channels Ho Chi Minh City (hence the reference to erstwhile Saigon), complete with conical non la hats for all the guests and a musician playing the handpan drums.

A musician on the handpan drum at the Saigon Social brunch

Even as you drink all this in, alongside the traditional egg coffee that pays homage to Vietnamese coffee shop culture, it’s the food that’s the real highlight here. This is a cuisine that’s known for its natural produce, clean flavours and fresh herbs. In his dishes, Huong brings all those traits to the fore, and to them adds a fine-dining flair.

So, of course, pho, banana blossom salad and veggie-filled rice paper rolls all make the cut. But Vietnam’s national soup is elevated by the addition of a lime chilli glaze, while the rolls are served in two forms: one with shrimp, chicken and noodles; and the other (which I ordered a second portion of) with tender lobster meat, shiitake mushroom, black fungus, onion and a lime fish sauce.

Rice paper rolls with lobster meat at the Saigon Social brunch

A word of caution here. This is but a three-hour brunch, and there is only so much one person can eat in three hours. So reorder your favourite appetiser – there are six in total – by all means, but do save room for the main event.

This is a mix of meats and veggies, with each dish boasting a medley of well-balanced flavours. The sea bass, for instance, comes with a ginger-lemon sauce and wrapped in a lotus leaf. The grilled chicken is infused with lemongrass and chilli fish sauce, with a side of pickled daikon. The tangy tenderloin (my favourite from the mains) is redolent with the flavours of scallion, sweet basil, ginger, black pepper and soy sauce. The rice comes with pineapple and, for this night at least, I am a convert.

Pineapple seafood fried rice at the Saigon Social brunch

I reiterate, three hours simply isn’t enough time to do all these dishes justice, which is too bad because I would have loved to pace myself before digging into the three desserts (I’m looking at you, banana spring roll and mochi ice cream).

While its dishes may be distinctive, Saigon Social’s prices match those of Dubai’s other high-end brunches, and diners can expect to shell out almost Dh400 a pop for the package including cocktails. And no, this one’s not on the Entertainer just yet, but it sure is a delicious way to kick-start the weekend.

The Saigon Social brunch launches on Thursday, August 5, from 8pm to 11pm at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, The Walk, JBR; it costs Dh249, including soft drinks, and Dh398, including cocktails

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

From Europe to the Middle East, economic success brings wealth - and lifestyle diseases A rise in obesity figures and the need for more public spending is a familiar trend in the developing world as western lifestyles are adopted. One in five deaths around the world is now caused by bad diet, with obesity the fastest growing global risk. A high body mass index is also the top cause of metabolic diseases relating to death and disability in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman – and second on the list in Bahrain. In Britain, heart disease, lung cancer and Alzheimer’s remain among the leading causes of death, and people there are spending more time suffering from health problems. The UK is expected to spend $421.4 billion on healthcare by 2040, up from $239.3 billion in 2014. And development assistance for health is talking about the financial aid given to governments to support social, environmental development of developing countries.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

