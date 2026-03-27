Timeframe: Dubai World Cup at 30 – memorable moments and milestones from the glittering race

The Dubai World Cup, one of horse racing’s richest nights, returns to Meydan Racecourse on Saturday for its 30th edition.

Organisers said the event, a highlight of the UAE’s sporting and social calendar, will go ahead as scheduled despite the continuing conflict across the Middle East.

The event has a total prize purse of $30.5 million, and nine horses have been confirmed for the main race, including last year's winner Hit Show.

Here are some key facts about the event.

Race is born

Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid, left, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at the first Dubai World Cup in 1996. Getty Images Info

Founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai World Cup was first staged in 1996. The event took place at Nad Al Sheba Racecourse. US jockey Jerry Bailey and his horse Cigar won the race, which was worth $4 million at the time. Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid, who at the time was Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, awarded the trophy.

“That moment on Cigar may well be the best moment in my life,” Bailey later told The National.

Traditionally held on the last Saturday in March, the race has become a fixed point in Dubai’s sporting and social calendar, signalling the close of the UAE racing season, which typically starts in November.

Nad Al Sheba memories

Nad Al Sheba is also the first home of Godolphin, the Maktoum family's private thoroughbred horseracing stable. Getty Images Info

The race's early years at Nad Al Sheba – the first home of Godolphin, the Maktoum family's private thoroughbred horse racing stable – helped build a reputation that would carry it on to the world stage

“I have so many wonderful memories from Nad Al Sheba,” long-time Dubai resident and racing fan Terry Dehdashty told The National in 2014. “It is the first home of Godolphin, and it's what introduced racing to Dubai and was a big part of introducing Dubai to the world.

“Although it did have a global audience, it definitely was a smaller event at Nad Al Sheba and perhaps more intimate.”

In 2010, the Dubai World Cup shifted to Meydan Racecourse, marking a new era and elevating the scale and spectacle of race night.

The 60,000-seat grandstand which stretches more than a kilometre, offers sweeping views of the track alongside luxury hospitality and dining experiences. It is linked to the five-star Meydan Hotel, which has 285 rooms and suites and a nine-hole golf course.

Changing surfaces

Grass being cut in front of the main grandstand at Meydan racecourse. Stephen Lock / The National Info

The move to Meydan also marked a switch from Nad Al Sheba’s dirt track to a synthetic surface called tapeta. The shift away from dirt tracks began in the US because the synthetic surfaces are considered by many to be safer for horses.

Run over 2,000 metres, the Dubai World Cup demands speed and stamina, often producing dramatic finishes.

Richest night in racing

Spectators enjoy races from the Meydan grandstand. Jaime Puebla / The National Info

The Dubai World Cup is one of the richest race days in the sport, and its $30.5 million in prize money across the card attracts the finest horses, trainers and jockeys from around the world.

The main race carries a prize of $12 million, making it one of the most valuable contests in racing. It used to be $10 million and was briefly eclipsed in 2017 when the Pegasus World Cup in Florida announced a $12 million prize. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid raised the prize in 2018, retaining the Dubai World Cup's top position at that time. The Saudi Cup, with a $20 million prize purse, is now the richest in the world.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, lifts the 2014 Dubai World Cup, flanked by winning jockey Silverstre de Sousa, right, and Saeed bin Suroor, the trainer. Pawan Singh / The National Info

The Dubai World Cup event is built around nine elite races, turning the evening into a full showcase of world-class competition. It has drawn international contenders, with runners from the US, Europe, Japan and beyond, giving it a global character rarely matched in horse racing.

Flights of fancy

Racehorses arrive at Dubai World Central ahead of the Dubai World Cup. Photo: Emirates Info

Since 2002, Emirates' SkyCargo has provided safe passage to a number of champion thoroughbred horses. To make the horses' journeys as comfortable as possible, there are custom-designed and temperature-controlled stalls, and grooms and vets can also travel on-board.

Getting the horses from the stable to the plane is becoming a slick process. Many European airports as well as Emirates’ Dubai World Central operation provide dedicated horse handling areas and airside ramps.

Once a horse checks in, it goes through all the normal security clearances, but unlike its biped counterpart, it is exercised before boarding the air stable, to reduce the chance of in-flight skittishness.

After landing, the horses also enjoy fast-track privileges, and are quickly deplaned and cleared before heading to the Dubai Racing Club facilities, where international runners are stabled in a quarantined environment, in barns according to their country of origin.

Godolphin’s imprint

Saeed bin Suroor, the first and longest-serving trainer at Godolphin. Mark Chilvers / The National Info

Founded in 1991 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Godolphin has played a central role in shaping the race, producing the most Dubai World Cup winners and strengthening the UAE’s presence in global racing.

Saeed bin Suroor, the first and longest-serving trainer at Godolphin, is a former policeman. Born in Dubai in 1966, he started training at the age of 23, mainly looking after horses for family and friends. His work came to the attention of Sheikh Mohammed, who hired him.

“He asked people, ‘Who is this guy?’, Bin Suroor told The National in 2023. “He wanted to know more. Then one day he asked me to train for him. I said, ‘Yes.’ From that moment in early 1993 my life changed.”

Bin Suroor has saddled more than 2,400 winners around the world. He is the most successful trainer in the Dubai World Cup, winning the prize nine times. He is also the only trainer to have a horse, Thunder Snow, that won the prize twice in a row, in 2018 and 2019.

Worldwide audience

Broadcast internationally in 170 countries, the race reaches millions of viewers around the world each year. The event also draws thousands of visitors to Dubai, boosting the city’s hospitality sector and showcasing it to an international audience.

Fashion stakes

Participants at the Dubai World Cup Style Stakes in 2024. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Beyond the track, the Style Stakes has become a highlight, celebrating race-day fashion across categories such as best dressed and best hat. From bold hats to tailored suits, the stands at Meydan often resemble a fashion runway, blending tradition with contemporary style in a way that defines the event’s atmosphere.

Prizes this year include a $15,000 Emaar voucher, 50,000 Emirates Skywards Miles and a Range Rover Sport for five days for the Best Dressed Lady. The Best Dressed Man will win a $10,000 Emaar voucher, 50,000 Skywards miles and a Range Rover Velar for five days. The Best Dressed Couple will share a $10,000 Emaar voucher, 100,000 Skywards miles and a Range Rover Sport for five days.

Style Stakes contestants at the 2025 Dubai World Cup. Photo: Dubai World Cup Info

The Best Hat winner will receive a $10,000 Emaar voucher, 30,000 Skywards Miles and five days in a Jaguar F-Pace; and the winner of Best Traditional Outfit will take home a $10,000 Emaar voucher, 30,000 Skywards Miles and a five-day drive in a Lincoln Aviator.

Musical spectaculars

Janet Jackson performing at the Dubai World Cup 2016. Ravindranath K / The National Info

The event’s after-race concerts have featured international stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Minogue, Gwen Stefani, Sia, Seal and Janet Jackson, adding to its reputation as a night of spectacle.

Jason Derulo was scheduled to perform at this year's after-race concert. However, it has been called off as the war continues to affect air travel.

Kylie Minogue at the 2015 Dubai World Cup. Sarah Dea / The National Info

Beyond the races, Meydan is also a popular concert venue, where A-list stars have performed, including 50 Cent in 2011, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry in 2012 and Lady Gaga in 2014.

Weathering the years

Unexpected challenges, from rain to global disruption, have not diminished the event’s appeal.

In 2021, the Dubai World Cup was held without spectators as Covid-19 continued to disrupt much of the world. “All races will be contested and regulated in a standard fashion and results will be recorded in an official capacity,” organisers said.

The races were streamed live on the Dubai Racing Channel with Mystic Guide from Godolphin’s American operation winning the main race.

The 2020 Dubai World Cup, which was meant to be the event's 25th anniversary, was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Ticket prices

Tickets start at Dh40 for general admission. Another general admission option is Apron Views, priced at Dh450. The Apron Views area is an outdoor social village and home to the Style Stakes, live entertainment and food and drink options.